Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says several players returned flat from international duty without enough game time, calling them Ferraris without fuel ahead of the Carling Knockout semifinal against Stellenbosch.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has criticised South African national teams for failing to give his players sufficient game time during the recent international break.

He said several players returned flat ahead of Saturday's Carling Knockout Cup semifinal against Stellenbosch FC. Ouaddou revealed he had been without approximately nine or 10 regular players during the break. Pirates had players in both the Bafana Bafana and U23 squads. He said preparing for a crucial game without his regulars left him frustrated.

Also read Pirates coach Ouaddou denies favourite status ahead of Stellenbosch clash

Ferrari Analogy Explains Coach Frustration

The 48-year-old coach questioned the logic of his best players being called up and then not featuring for their national teams. He said he does not know what his players are doing with the national team if they are not playing. Ouaddou used a Ferrari analogy to explain his frustration with the fitness levels of his returning players. He said he has one of the best squads in South Africa and often tells his players they are Ferraris.

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But he added that Ferraris without fuel cannot go anywhere.

"I have Ferraris without fuel," Ouaddou told reporters on Thursday. "I can't go to Polokwane. So, when I see players with no game time in the national team... [sighs].

" He also said, "Dansin and Selepe didn't get game time with U23s. It's a surprise to me. I received players and they are flat.

Lack of Game Time Affects Player Sharpness

" The coach believes the lack of competitive football during international duty has left some players struggling to regain their sharpness. This is despite the intensity of his training sessions at Pirates. He said his players are flat after every international break. Ouaddou also questioned what his players were doing during their time with their respective national teams.

He suggested their physical condition upon returning has made his preparations more difficult. He said he is training with intensity but receives his players after 10 days and finds them flat.

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"We are going to play, of course, to win it. But I'm training with intensity. But when I receive my players after 10 days, they are flat. So I don't know what they are doing in the national team," he added.

Pirates Not Favorites Despite Squad Quality

Ouaddou said Pirates cannot be considered favourites for the Stellenbosch clash. He said the lack of game time for his key players has affected their fitness levels and sharpness. He added that he has Ferraris without fuel. Simphiwe Selepe and Camren Dansin were among the Pirates players with the U23 national team.

Kutlwano Letlhaku was also with the U23 squad. The article's lead image showed Selepe and Dansin doing a pitch inspection during the recent international break. Ouaddou's comments highlight the tension between club and international football. This is particularly true when coaches have limited preparation time following international breaks.

For Pirates, the immediate priority is getting returning players back to the required level. The Buccaneers will now have to put those challenges behind them. They are looking to overcome Stellenbosch and secure their place in the Carling Knockout final. The semifinal offers another opportunity to compete for silverware this season.

Ouaddou acknowledged the quality at his disposal but made clear his frustration with the situation. He said the lack of competitive football during international duty has left some of his players struggling. He believes the situation has made his preparations more difficult ahead of a crucial match.