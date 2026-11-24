Ferrari introduces the 296 Challenge Stradale, a track-focused variant with a 1330kg dry weight and race-derived dynamics, delivering 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds.

Ferrari has officially introduced the 296 Challenge Stradale, a high-performance road vehicle designed to translate the rigorous development philosophy of its racing sibling into a street-legal package. This new model effectively bridges the gap between the Ferrari 296 Challenge Evo race car and consumer infrastructure, leveraging advanced hybrid technology and aerodynamic principles to create a vehicle that prioritizes track capability without sacrificing drivability. By removing specific hybrid components and refining the chassis dynamics, Ferrari has engineered a machine that offers a more focused, race-oriented driving experience compared to its standard counterpart.

Engineered for Extreme Track Performance

The 296 Challenge Stradale achieves a remarkable dry weight of just 1330kg through a comprehensive reduction in mass and the implementation of lightweight materials. Key weight-saving features include a carbon-fibre rear wing, a carbon-fibre bonnet trim, forged wheels, and tubular seats that provide essential support while minimizing overall burden. This structural optimization allows the vehicle to maintain agility and responsiveness, ensuring that the driver experiences direct feedback from the road surface. The compact proportions of the 296 GTB are retained, with measurements standing at 4678 mm in length, 2039 mm in width, and 1301 mm in height, supported by a 2600 mm wheelbase.

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Race-Derived Powertrain Specifications

Under the hood, the Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale delivers blistering acceleration figures that underscore its performance credentials. The vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, demonstrating immediate torque availability and rapid power delivery. Further highlighting its speed capabilities, the car reaches 0 to 200 km/h in 7.9 seconds, a metric that places it among the fastest production vehicles available. Power is managed by an eight-speed F1 dual-clutch gearbox that drives the rear wheels, ensuring seamless power transfer and optimized shift times during high-intensity driving scenarios.

Aerodynamic Efficiency and Top Speed

Aerodynamic downforce has been significantly increased to support higher levels of grip and stability at speed. The introduction of dedicated chassis and powertrain calibrations, combined with weight reduction, creates a dynamic profile that excels on circuit environments. The vehicle is capable of a top speed exceeding 300 km/h, a testament to its aerodynamic efficiency and engine output. Additionally, a new, larger diameter exhaust system featuring twin tailpipes enhances both the auditory experience and the visual presence of the car, reinforcing its sporting intent while contributing to the overall performance balance.

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Cockpit Configuration and Driver Engagement

The interior layout of the 296 Challenge Stradale closely follows that of the Ferrari 296 GTB but offers a more extreme specification for those seeking a pure race-car feel. The cockpit can be configured by stripping away non-essential elements, such as door panels made from a single carbon-fibre component that omit armrests and storage pockets. For the first time on a production car, an optional specification is available that removes all superfluous trim, leaving parts of the chassis and structural surfaces partially exposed. This radical approach reinforces the sporting character through specific combinations of materials, technical fabric, and Alcantara, allowing the driver to adopt a particularly direct and instinctive driving style.

Stakeholder Value and Maintenance Support

Ferrari supports the 296 Challenge Stradale with a seven-year extended maintenance programme that covers scheduled maintenance for the first seven years of the car's life. This comprehensive support structure ensures that owners can maintain the vehicle's peak performance levels over time without unexpected service burdens. Available customization options include a bonnet badge, roof graphics, and a strip running along the lower part of the side panels, bumpers, and rear wing, allowing owners to personalize the aesthetic appeal while retaining the functional integrity of the race-inspired design. These features collectively position the 296 Challenge Stradale as a significant offering in the high-performance sports car market, appealing to enthusiasts who demand both road usability and circuit dominance.