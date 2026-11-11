Ferrari Sold for R10.1m Despite Family Appeal in Tembisa Hospital Probe

The 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale linked to Hangwani Morgan Maumela sold for R10.1m at auction. This outcome persists as the family challenges the Special Tribunal's decision regarding asset disposal and fair market valuation.

The 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale owned by businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela was sold for R10.1 million at an auction on November 11. This transaction occurred despite the Maumela family having filed an urgent application for leave to appeal against the Special Tribunal's authorization of the disposal.

The vehicle, which had an estimated market value of approximately R14 million, changed hands as the BiddersChoice auction closed. The family had previously sought an injunction in the high court to halt the sale while their legal challenge proceeded, but the court did not grant this relief before the auction date.

Also read Maumela's Ferrari SF90 Stradale auctioned for R10.1m after court bid fails

Hangwani Morgan Maumela's appeal against the Special Tribunal's decision to authorize the sale had already been argued before a judge, though judgment had not yet been handed down at the time of the November 11 transaction. Consequently, the auction outcome does not resolve the underlying legal questions raised in the family's application for leave to appeal.

Valuation Dispute and Market Offers

At the core of the legal dispute is the contention that curator bonis Jacobus Gideon Louw van Wyk sold the Ferrari for less than its market value. The family argued that independent valuations and specific purchase offers demonstrated that the vehicle could have fetched a higher price than the minimum amount authorized by the tribunal.

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On August 13, Judge Bernard Ngoepe authorized Van Wyk to sell the vehicle for no less than R9.5 million. The court order directed that proceeds be deposited into a special interest-bearing trust account to maintain assets under curatorship, subject to approval from the Special Investigating Unit. The order explicitly prohibited the curator from using these funds to pay his own fees.

The family challenged the tribunal's findings on depreciation, asserting there was no evidence the car was losing value rapidly. Two sworn valuations conducted in July placed the vehicle's value at R10.2 million and R10.165 million. Additionally, the family cited an offer of R10 million from Apatite Investments and another offer of R10,999,995 from Fouche Motors.

Curator's Legal Defense and Costs

Jacobus Gideon Louw van Wyk's legal team argued that the higher offers did not account for expenses already incurred to preserve the asset. During tribunal proceedings, counsel explained that the Ferrari cost R5,000 a month to store and required continuous insurance coverage. They maintained that storage, insurance, and other costs must be factored into determining a reasonable selling price.

The curator's team also noted that they had approached Ferrari for advice on the vehicle's value. Manufacturer representatives indicated that a reasonable offer would be R9.5 million, considering the specific circumstances of the asset. This advice formed a basis for the curator's position regarding the minimum acceptable price.

Judge Bernard Ngoepe questioned the curator's legal team about the higher offers presented during the hearing. He asked what to make of the fact that buyers were willing to pay approximately R11 million. Despite this, the legal team insisted that such offers ignored the financial burdens of maintaining the vehicle under curatorship.

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Family Arguments Against Forced Sale

The family described the tribunal's reasoning on preservation costs as fallacious, arguing it could lead to the sale of all vehicles due to insurance costs or all immovable property due to associated expenses. They contended that this approach is the opposite of preservation and that maintenance costs alone cannot justify selling an asset without considering market value.

The application stated that even without evidence of rapid depreciation, the application for leave to appeal remained valid. The family argued that the tribunal relied on ongoing expenses and the potential for investment returns from the proceeds, rather than the vehicle's actual market potential.

The dispute highlights the tension between preserving asset value and managing the costs of curatorship. The Maumela family maintains that the legal process failed to properly weigh the available market offers against the curator's stated costs. This case remains a focal point in the broader Tembisa Hospital corruption investigation.

The sale of the Ferrari for R10.1 million concludes the immediate auction process but leaves the legal challenges unresolved. The family's appeal regarding the fairness of the sale price and the tribunal's authorization is still pending a final judgment. This ongoing litigation may have implications for how similar assets are handled in future corruption investigations.