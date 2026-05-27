Ferrari Luce: The Prancing Horse's First Electric Supercar Redefines Performance

Ferrari unveils the Luce, its first all-electric model, with four doors, five seats, and stunning performance. Developed in-house with over 60 patents, it produces up to 830 kW and accelerates to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds.

Ferrari has officially unveiled its first fully electric vehicle , the Luce, in Rome, marking a historic shift for the iconic Italian marque. Dubbed as the model that redefines the limits of what is possible, the Luce is a four-door, five-seat electric supercar that blends traditional Ferrari craftsmanship with cutting-edge electric technology.

The car was developed entirely in-house at Maranello, with Ferrari designing and manufacturing the electric motors, battery pack, and other key components themselves. This approach resulted in over 60 new patents, reflecting the brand's commitment to technical excellence and long-term value, in line with the Ferrari Forever philosophy which ensures support for all electric components including batteries for the life of the vehicle.

The Ferrari Luce features a dedicated electric architecture that allows for a spacious interior, making it the first Ferrari with five seats and four doors - a move that broadens its appeal beyond traditional two-seat sports cars. Styling was handled by Ferrari's in-house Design Studio led by Flavio Manzoni, but also involved collaboration with LoveFrom, a design firm founded by Jony Ive.

While some critics and fans have questioned the design direction, arguing it does not meet the expectations of the Tifosi, the car's technical specifications leave little room for criticism. The cabin merges old-school physical elements with state-of-the-art digital functionality, including OLED displays, a pivoting central touchscreen with physical switches, and a steering wheel with real switchgear. Paddles flanking the steering control regenerative braking and maximum torque output.

Under the skin, the Ferrari Luce weighs a hefty 2.2 tons but packs four electric motors, one on each wheel. The front motors produce 105 kW and 140 Nm each, while the rear units deliver 310 kW and 355 Nm each. Combined output is rated at 830 kW, though in real-world conditions with launch control engaged, the total reaches 765 kW.

This power enables the Luce to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds, and achieve a top speed of 310 km/h. Pricing for the European market is set at approximately 550,000 euros, which translates to around 10.5 million South African rand before import duties and taxes. In South Africa, the final price could approach 20 million rand.

The Ferrari Luce is expected to set a new benchmark for electric supercars, combining the brand's heritage with future-forward technology





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