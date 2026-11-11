Ferrari linked to Hangwani Maumela sells for R10.1m at auction

A Ferrari SF90 Stradale seized in the Tembisa Hospital corruption investigation sold for R10.1m, despite the Maumela family's failed urgent court bid and pending appeal.

A blue Ferrari SF90 Stradale linked to Hangwani Morgan Maumela has sold for R10.1 million at auction. The sale closed on November 11 through BiddersChoice, after bidding opened at R8 million on Friday, November 6.

Family Fails To Stop Ferrari Sale

The vehicle had an estimated market value of about R14 million and had accumulated only 357 kilometres. The sale went ahead despite the Maumela family filing an application for leave to appeal against the Special Tribunal's decision authorising the disposal. The family also failed in an urgent high court bid to stop the sale pending its challenge to the tribunal's order. The outcome does not resolve the questions raised in the leave to appeal application.

Also read Hangwani Maumela’s luxury Ferrari auctioned for R10million

The Sunday Times understands that the family's appeal against the Special Tribunal's decision had already been argued. Judgment had not yet been handed down when the vehicle was auctioned on November 11. At the centre of the dispute is the family's contention that curator bonis Jacobus Gideon Louw van Wyk sought to sell the Ferrari for less than its market value. On August 13, judge Bernard Ngoepe authorised Van Wyk to sell the vehicle for no less than R9.5 million.

The order directed that proceeds be deposited into a special interest-bearing trust account and used towards maintaining assets under curatorship, subject to SIU approval. It expressly prohibited the curator from using proceeds to pay his own fees. The Ferrari was seized and preserved in September 2025 as part of the Special Investigating Unit's probe into alleged corruption and maladministration at Tembisa Hospital. The SIU appointed a curator to sell the vehicle following a Special Tribunal order.

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Proceeds will be held in an interest-bearing trust account until civil proceedings end. The family challenged the tribunal's findings on the vehicle's depreciation, the costs of retaining it and the decision to authorise its sale. They argued the tribunal accepted the curator's case despite no evidence that the Ferrari was rapidly losing value. The application stated: Even though there is no evidence that the vehicle is rapidly depreciating, the applicant's application still stands.

Valuation Dispute Over Ferrari Value

The family also took issue with the judge's reliance on the vehicle's purchase price as evidence of depreciation. They pointed to valuations and offers which they said showed its value had been maintained. Two sworn valuations conducted in July placed the vehicle's value at R10.2 million and R10.165 million. The family also relied on an offer of R10 million from Apatite Investments and another of R10,999,995 from Fouche Motors.

In its appeal papers, the family challenged the tribunal's reasoning on the costs of preserving the vehicle, arguing the approach could have consequences beyond the Ferrari. It described the reasoning as: Fallacious reasoning, as it would mean you can sell all vehicles because of insurance costs and all immovable property because of the costs associated therewith. This is the opposite of preservation.

The family argued that the costs of maintaining an asset under curatorship could not, on their own, justify selling it without properly considering its market value and potential appreciation. The valuation dispute was also canvassed during the tribunal proceedings, when Ngoepe questioned the curator's legal team about the higher offers placed before him. Ngoepe asked: What must I make of the fact that there are people who actually say that they are willing to buy it for 11?

The curator's counsel argued that the offers did not take account of the expenses already incurred in preserving the vehicle. Counsel told the tribunal: Those people are not taking into account the expenses and disbursements already incurred to preserve that asset. The curator's legal team maintained that storage, insurance and other costs had to be considered when determining a reasonable selling price.

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During the hearing, counsel explained that the Ferrari had cost R5,000 a month to store and that insurance had to be maintained to preserve the asset. The curator also approached Ferrari for advice on its value. His legal team told the tribunal that the manufacturer had indicated that a reasonable offer would be R9.5 million, taking into account the vehicle's circumstances. Ngoepe returned to the question of whether the curator should accept the lower amount when higher offers were available.

The exchange continued: Should your client be allowed to sell it for 9.5 if he is to sell or for 11? The curator's counsel responded: M'Lord, if he can sell it for 11, obviously he will sell it for 11, but Maumela is not prepared as the so-called owner to agree to the sale.

Curator Removal Bid Dismissed By Tribunal

The family also used the proceedings to seek the curator's removal, accusing him of dishonesty and misrepresenting information to the tribunal about the vehicle's depreciation and the circumstances surrounding its preservation. During the argument, their counsel told Ngoepe: He has demonstrated clear dishonesty and a predilection to mislead the tribunal. The curator's legal team rejected the allegations, maintaining that he had acted transparently and had approached the tribunal because of the costs associated with preserving the vehicle.

The tribunal dismissed the family's counterclaim seeking the curator's removal, with costs on an attorney-and-client scale, including the costs of two counsel. The family subsequently approached the high court in an urgent application seeking to prevent the Ferrari from being sold. The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed Maumela and the MHR Maumela Family Trust trustees' urgent bid to stop the sale.

The Ferrari was among luxury vehicles preserved in September 2025 amid an SIU investigation at Tembisa Hospital, where about R2 billion was allegedly looted through irregular procurement processes. The probe gained prominence following concerns raised by the late Gauteng Health Department financial officer Babita Deokaran about suspicious payments and procurement transactions involving companies doing business with Tembisa Hospital. Deokaran was assassinated outside her Johannesburg home in August 2021, shortly after raising concerns about questionable transactions.

The SIU has identified procurement transactions worth hundreds of millions of rand linked to alleged syndicates and continues efforts to trace and preserve assets potentially connected to the suspected wrongdoing.