Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur condemned Charles Leclerc for a lack of respect after Leclerc collided with teammate Lewis Hamilton at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, costing the team valuable points.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has condemned Charles Leclerc for a lack of respect after the Monegasque driver collided with teammate Lewis Hamilton at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The incident occurred on lap 38 and dashed Ferrari's hopes for a strong result. Leclerc received a 10-second penalty from the FIA Stewards and finished 10th, while Hamilton finished seventh. Vasseur was furious because the clash came just weeks after both drivers were told the team must come first following a similar collision at the Mexico Grand Prix. He said his position is that once again it is more than unacceptable.

Also read Verstappen Wins Chaotic Las Vegas Grand Prix as McLaren Takes Double Podium

Vasseur Condemns Leclerc Lack Of Respect

He added that he had used exactly the same words after Mexico, calling it a lack of respect for the team, for the sponsor, and mainly for the people working at home at the factory. The collision occurred in the latter stages of the race as the teammates battled for position. The FIA Stewards reviewed the incident and handed Leclerc a 10-second time penalty. Vasseur said the decision from the race officials was clear and unambiguous.

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It was the second time this season the two drivers have clashed on track, following the earlier Mexico incident. Tension had been brewing even before the collision. During the early stages of Saturday's race, a frustrated Hamilton used an expletive on team radio, telling the team to get Leclerc to back off while he chased the leaders. Vasseur said he had given Leclerc a warning shortly before the contact.

He admitted he was quite harsh and that the message was passed to Charles five corners before the incident. He characterized it as a professional mistake by the driver. Vasseur confirmed that Leclerc apologized and was sorry but expressed deep frustration that the team destroyed a race they could have performed much better in. He said they cannot lose points like this.

Frustration For Ferrari Factory Staff

More than the points, he highlighted the motivation of everybody, the reward of the job done and the effort put in, calling it a huge frustration for him and the organization. When asked if both drivers bore some responsibility, Vasseur replied that the FIA decision was quite clear, placing the blame on Leclerc. He emphasized that the disrespect was not just to the team but also to the people working behind the scenes at the Ferrari factory.

After the race, Hamilton was asked if Ferrari should issue clear team rules to govern driver conduct. He refused to answer directly, saying that is for Ferrari to decide. He told Sky Sports he has done all he can and said everything and more. He described the situation as difficult and said all he can do is show up and give it everything he can, hoping that in the background they eventually figure it out.

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Emotional Toll On The Entire Ferrari Team

The consequences extend beyond championship points lost. Vasseur spoke about the emotional toll on the entire Ferrari team, noting that the incident negates the reward for their hard work and effort. He said this outcome is a huge source of frustration for him and the organization. The team principal stressed that the motivation of everyone involved has been affected.

Max Verstappen won the chaotic Las Vegas Grand Prix, fending off fierce challenges ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The race saw Ferrari collide again while Mercedes suffered problems. In separate news, Formula One bosses have agreed to switch to lighter, cheaper V8 turbo hybrid engines with reduced electric power from 2030 after a unanimous agreement across the paddock.

As Formula One continues, the focus will remain on whether Ferrari can restore internal harmony and prevent further costly errors from affecting upcoming races.