Feroz Khan's Urgent Application Struck from High Court Roll

The urgent application brought by Deputy Crime Intelligence head Feroz Khan has been struck from the High Court roll after being rendered moot. Khan had approached the Johannesburg High Court seeking the return of electronic devices seized during a raid on his home.

The urgent application brought by Deputy Crime Intelligence head Feroz Khan has been struck from the High Court roll after being rendered moot. Khan had approached the Johannesburg High Court seeking the return of electronic devices seized during a raid on his home.

The devices were confiscated earlier in May, during Khan's arrest on charges linked to the alleged possession of unwrought gold. The court heard that the Madlanga Commission has since requested the devices, meaning they are no longer under police control. This development has rendered Khan's application moot, effectively making it unnecessary for the court to proceed. The court's decision to strike the application from the roll is a result of the changing circumstances surrounding the devices.

The matter was previously set to be heard in court, but the new information has rendered it unnecessary. The court's ruling is a reflection of the dynamic nature of the case and the ability of the court to adapt to changing circumstances. The decision to strike the application from the roll also means that any arguments regarding costs in the matter cannot be entertained at this time.

The court's focus remains on the unfolding events and the submission of further affidavits. The matter is expected to be revisited once the new information is properly before the court. The court's decision to strike the application from the roll is a significant development in the case and highlights the importance of adaptability in the legal process. The case is expected to continue unfolding in the coming days, with new developments likely to emerge.

The court's ability to respond to changing circumstances is a key aspect of the legal process, and the decision to strike the application from the roll is a testament to this. The case is a complex one, with multiple parties and interests involved. The court's decision to strike the application from the roll is a reflection of the need to prioritize the facts of the case and to adapt to the changing circumstances.

The case is expected to continue to be closely watched by the public and the media, with new developments likely to emerge in the coming days. The court's ability to respond to changing circumstances is a key aspect of the legal process, and the decision to strike the application from the roll is a testament to this. The case is a complex one, with multiple parties and interests involved.

The court's decision to strike the application from the roll is a reflection of the need to prioritize the facts of the case and to adapt to the changing circumstances. The case is expected to continue to be closely watched by the public and the media, with new developments likely to emerge in the coming days





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Feroz Khan High Court Johannesburg Crime Intelligence Electronic Devices

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