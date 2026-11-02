Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz believes title race is still open after Orlando Pirates defeat

Fernando Da Cruz says Kaizer Chiefs can still win the league despite a 2-1 Soweto Derby loss to Orlando Pirates, with 21 matches remaining and injured players set to return.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has refused to concede that his team is out of the Betway Premiership title race, despite a 2-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on Saturday.

The loss left Chiefs 11 points behind Pirates after nine matches played. Da Cruz, however, believes there are still 21 matches to play and his team are not out of the title picture yet.

Also read Da Cruz has a plan for Kaizer Chiefs' biggest problem

Da Cruz Backs Title Ambitions

"I will say that it is more difficult today after this game but the PSL is a long journey so there is 21 fixtures remaining but when we recover our injured players, because we have been unlucky since the start of the season, we will have more consistency in our performance because we had a lot of draws this season but we deserved to win this game but because of our lack of experience we didn't win this game but it will turn in our favour when we recover our full squad," said Da Cruz.

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The defeat meant Amakhosi once again failed to secure back-to-back victories in domestic competition, having entered the fixture off the back of an emphatic 3-0 win over TS Galaxy in Tuesday's Carling Knockout Cup round of 16. Da Cruz repeated his familiar grievances regarding a lack of efficiency, limited squad experience, and poor officiating - factors that have prompted debate over whether he holds the answers to the club's current slump. It was a concern he addressed with optimism.

"We must use these types of games to grow and reach the next step," Da Cruz said. "Players must understand that while we are playing well, we aren't doing everything right. We need to shift into second gear and improve now. We must continue to work, but it takes time.

Experience and Consistency Goals

We can't change things overnight, nor can we gain experience from one day to the next. It begins in training and builds over many matches, but we have to keep learning across competitions of varying intensity.

" Da Cruz said the Soweto Derby was a good experience for some of the younger players in the team. "It's a good question - we must use these types of games to grow players and to reach the next steps. The players must understand that even though we play well, it's not enough - we must reach the next steps now. So, we must continue to work, but it takes time.

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We can't achieve this overnight - we can't gain experience from one day to the next. We must continue to learn from competitions of different levels.

First Half Praise

" Despite the result, the tactician took encouragement from his side's early display, arguing that replicating their opening 45 minutes on a regular basis will soon have them firing on all cylinders. "Yes, we lack experience, but I am very proud of the players' performance today," Da Cruz said. "When you analyse the first half, it was a masterclass against a very good opponent. I want to congratulate the players once again.

We controlled both the game and the ball.

Carling Knockout Focus

" Da Cruz's next task with Chiefs will be the Carling Knockout as he seeks to win his first trophy in South Africa. Chiefs will now have a week-long hiatus - courtesy of the postponement of their scheduled November 4 league encounter against AmaZulu due to election day - providing Da Cruz crucial time on the training pitch to refine his tactics ahead of next weekend's Carling Knockout quarter-final at home to Siwelele.