Fernando Da Cruz has outlined the path for Wandile Duba to earn a Bafana Bafana call-up, stressing sustained performance over short-term form, while Mfundo Vilakazi also draws praise from South Africa U23 coach Raymond Mdaka.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has publicly addressed the growing speculation surrounding Wandile Duba, emphasizing that sustained performance is the only viable route for the striker to earn a senior Bafana Bafana call-up.

While club supporters are increasingly vocal about the player's potential to solve the national team's attacking struggles, the Chiefs manager insists that short-term brilliance is insufficient for international recognition. Da Cruz believes the 22-year-old forward must demonstrate unwavering reliability throughout an entire season to justify a spot in the national squad under head coach Pitso Mosimane. The coach clarified that reaching the pinnacle of South African football requires more than just a fleeting period of excellence.

Also read Wandile Duba's Bafana Bafana Hopes Face Setback Despite Club Form

Duba must continue to work hard and maintain a high level of consistency in his performances across all matches. To be considered for the national team, it is not enough to perform at a peak level for only three or four months of the calendar year. The striker needs to perform at that same high standard throughout every season to reach the targets he has set for his professional career.

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This directive serves as a clear benchmark for the young forward, who has shown flashes of immense talent at club level. The coach's comments suggest that sporadic goalscoring bursts, while impressive, do not automatically translate to a permanent place in the national setup. Da Cruz expects Duba to treat every game as an opportunity to prove his durability and technical reliability, rather than relying on intermittent hot streaks to carry his case for selection.

Fans Demand Duba Call-Up Amid AFCON Woes

The call for Duba to be included in the national squad has gained significant momentum among Amakhosi supporters. With Bafana Bafana struggling to score goals during their recent AFCON qualifier matches, many fans feel that Duba could have provided a crucial solution to the team's attacking woes. His impressive form at the club level has led to widespread demands that Pitso Mosimane reconsider his selection criteria and include the striker in upcoming fixtures.

Currently, Duba has scored seven goals in 11 matches for Kaizer Chiefs this season across all competitions. This statistical output has bolstered the argument that the striker is in peak condition and ready for the international stage.

However, Da Cruz remains cautious, noting that Duba is yet to make his senior international debut. Despite his young age of 22, which leaves ample time to establish himself in the national team, the immediate priority remains proving his worth consistently over the long term. The push for Duba also highlights a broader trend regarding the representation of Kaizer Chiefs players in the national team.

Chiefs Representation Absent in World Cup Squad

In recent years, there has been a noticeable absence of Amakhosi players in the Bafana Bafana squad. Bradley Cross was the only representative from the club in the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, yet he failed to play a single match for the national team during the tournament. If Wandile Duba aims to break this cycle and become a regular fixture in the national setup, he must adhere strictly to the fitness and consistency standards outlined by his club coach.

The path forward requires Duba to maintain his sharpness and reliability for Kaizer Chiefs throughout the remainder of the season. Only by delivering sustained excellence can he hope to convince the national coaching staff that he is ready to contribute to Bafana Bafana's future campaigns.

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Vilakazi Position Discussed By Chiefs Coach

Meanwhile, Da Cruz has also revealed the position where he believes another young Chiefs star, Mfundo Vilakazi, will be most effective. Vilakazi recently received praise from South Africa U23 coach Raymond Mdaka during the international window, who noted that the midfielder has been an integral part of the squad as they progressed to the final round of the AFCON qualifiers against Cameroon in February next year.

While acknowledging Vilakazi's improvement and importance at Chiefs, despite contributing just one goal and one assist so far this season, Mdaka stated that the youngster enjoys playing with his peers, which allows him to express himself with greater freedom. Vilakazi's development has been notable at Amakhosi under Da Cruz.

While pleased with his overall input, Da Cruz said at the pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's Carling Knockout Cup semi-final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld: He has good consistency in terms of performance. I am waiting for him on the statistics side. I would like to see him get more assists and more goals. It's just in the final third where he needs to deliver more.

Da Cruz Warns Against Comparing Club To Country

Da Cruz urged observers to be fair and objective when comparing Vilakazi's performances for club and country, pointing out the vast difference in pressure. He said: It's difficult to compare him when he's with the national team versus the club. How can you compare Vilakazi playing for the U23s against Madagascar to when he plays for us against Sundowns or Pirates? Mdaka hails Vilakazi's growth after Chiefs star gives Padime royal treatment.

SA U23 coach Raymond Mdaka praised Mfundo Vilakazi for evolving into a complete, defensively responsible player, dismissing claims that he struggles at Kaizer Chiefs. Mdaka warned South Africa U23s against complacency after a narrow Madagascar win, and Patrick Maswanganyi has urged supporters to stop booing youngsters like Mfundo Vilakazi, warning that harsh criticism damages developing talent when they need backing most.