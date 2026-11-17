Aston Martin confirms Fernando Alonso and Sebastien Loeb will compete in the 2027 Dakar Rally. The two motorsport legends return to the grueling event, marking a major team entry for the 2027 season.

Fernando Alonso and Sebastien Loeb are confirmed to compete in the 2027 Dakar Rally, marking a significant entry for Aston Martin in the world's most prestigious off-road endurance event. The announcement solidifies the participation of two of the most decorated drivers in motorsport history, bringing their vast experience to the challenging terrain ahead.

Alonso Returns to Dakar With Aston Martin

Spanish Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso will pilot an Aston Martin Dreadnought vehicle in the upcoming race. This decision follows his previous appearance in the 2020 Dakar Rally, where he drove for Toyota and secured a thirteenth-place finish. Alonso, who is currently driving for the Aston Martin F1 team, stated that continuing his Formula One career did not diminish his interest in the rally. He emphasized that the decision to join the 2027 edition was straightforward, driven by a desire to fully embrace the unique challenge the race presents.

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Legends Compete Alongside Marc Coma and Loeb

Alonso will once again share the cockpit with his 2020 co-driver, Marc Coma. Coma, a Spanish rally legend, is a five-time Dakar Rally winner on a motorcycle. His return ensures a proven partnership with the 45-year-old Spanish driver. Alonso's resume includes two 24 Hours of Le Mans victories and a title in the FIA World Endurance Championship, establishing his capability in extreme long-distance racing. His success in these gruelling events provides a strong pedigree for his off-road ambitions.

Sebastien Loeb and Lucas Moraes Complete Lineup

French rally icon Sebastien Loeb, a nine-time World Rally Champion, will also race for the team. The entry list includes a third Aston Martin Dreadnought driven by Brazilian Lucas Moraes. Moraes holds the title of World Rally Raid Champion, adding further depth to the squad's expertise. This combination of Formula One endurance skills and rally raid dominance positions the team as a formidable contender in the 2027 edition of the race.

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Race Location Shifts From Senegal to France

The 2027 Dakar Rally will see a change in its traditional route structure. Originally starting in Paris and ending in Dakar, Senegal, the event has not been held in its original format since the 2008 race was aborted. The last time the event started in France was in 2004. This shift in geography presents new strategic considerations for the drivers and teams preparing for the long-distance endurance test.

Aston Martin Expands Into Off-Road Racing

The involvement of such high-profile athletes signifies Aston Martin's strategic expansion into off-road motorsport. By leveraging the experience of Alonso, Loeb, and Moraes, the manufacturer aims to showcase the capabilities of the Dreadnought vehicle. The 2027 race will serve as a critical test of both driver resilience and mechanical durability under some of the harshest conditions in global motorsport. The team's preparation will focus on adapting their endurance racing strategies to the specific demands of the Dakar route.