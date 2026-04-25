Fernandes Determined to Win World Cup for Ronaldo

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes expresses his desire to win the 2026 World Cup to honor Cristiano Ronaldo's career, recognizing it may be his last major tournament.

Bruno Fernandes , the dynamic midfielder for Portugal and captain of Manchester United, has publicly expressed a fervent desire to deliver a World Cup victory for his nation, specifically to serve as a fitting culmination to the illustrious international career of Cristiano Ronaldo .

With Ronaldo poised to participate in his sixth World Cup tournament – a record in itself – many anticipate this to be the final significant chapter in the legendary forward’s playing days. Fernandes articulated his ambition during a conversation with Wayne Rooney, as reported by the BBC, emphasizing the profound impact such a triumph would have, not only for Portugal but as a tribute to Ronaldo’s immense contributions to the sport and global admiration.

Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, uniquely lacks a World Cup title amongst his extensive collection of accolades. He currently holds the distinction of being the all-time leading scorer in international football, boasting an impressive tally of 143 goals. His trophy cabinet already includes a European Championship title secured in 2016, alongside two Nations League victories, demonstrating his consistent ability to lead Portugal to success.

However, the World Cup remains the elusive prize that would cement his legacy as arguably the most complete footballer ever. The weight of expectation, therefore, rests heavily on the shoulders of Fernandes and the rest of the Portuguese squad to provide Ronaldo with the opportunity to achieve this ultimate goal. The team understands the historical significance of this tournament and the emotional resonance a victory would hold for both Ronaldo and the Portuguese fans.

Fernandes’ statement isn’t merely a sporting ambition; it’s a heartfelt pledge to honor a player who has defined an era of football. The Portuguese team’s journey in the 2026 World Cup begins with a Group K encounter against the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 17th, taking place in Houston. This will be followed by a match against Uzbekistan on June 23rd, also held in Houston.

Their final group stage fixture will see them face Colombia on June 27th in Miami. These initial matches will be crucial in setting the tone for Portugal’s campaign and building momentum as they progress through the tournament. Fernandes’ leadership and playmaking abilities will be vital in navigating these challenges and ensuring the team performs at its peak. The entire nation will be rallying behind Ronaldo and his teammates, hoping to witness a fairytale ending to a remarkable career.

The pressure is immense, but the potential reward – a World Cup trophy in the hands of Cristiano Ronaldo – is a powerful motivator. The team’s preparation will be intense, focusing on tactical flexibility, physical conditioning, and mental fortitude to overcome any obstacles they may encounter.

The upcoming World Cup represents more than just a football tournament for Portugal; it’s a chance to write a new chapter in their sporting history and provide a fitting send-off to a true icon of the game. The focus is unwavering: to bring the World Cup home for Cristiano Ronaldo





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