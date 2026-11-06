Fencing Simon's Town Preserves Baboon Freedom While Reducing Human Conflict

Experts argue that electric fences around Simon's Town protect Waterfall troop baboons from urban dangers while allowing them to live naturally on the mountain, offering a superior welfare alternative to confinement.

New proposals for fencing Simon's Town aim to resolve the conflict between urban residents and the Waterfall troop baboons without sacrificing the animals' natural freedom. The Cape Baboon Partnership data indicates that the majority of the troop already lives wild on the mountain for 99.7% of daylight hours, challenging the narrative that constant urban exposure is necessary for their well-being.

Freedom Versus Urban Safety in Simon's Town

Justin O'Riain and Joselyn Mormile assert that freedom is essential for animal welfare because it enables baboons to move, forage, explore, and reproduce in ways shaped by their evolutionary history. The core question remains how to protect this freedom while addressing the legitimate safety concerns residents face in residential areas like Simon's Town.

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Observations confirm that baboons are not merely harassing humans but are leading normal wild lives. A male baboon was seen keeping watch over the troop foraging in the wild near Kogelfontein, while other images show relaxed individuals behaving naturally. This evidence suggests that the troop's presence in urban zones is not a sign of distress but a natural extension of their range that needs management rather than confinement.

Successful Fencing Models at Zwaanswyk and Steenberg

The Cape Baboon Partnership report highlights that fences at Zwaanswyk have been extremely successful in keeping baboons out of residential areas. Two different types of electric fences achieved this result: one around Steenberg Golf Estate and another along Zwaanswyk Road. These examples prove that fencing can effectively reduce exposure to dangerous urban environments.

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These fenced areas demonstrate that it is possible to have a troop that spends substantial time outside the urban edge while continuing to behave naturally on the mountain. The fences address the acknowledged welfare problem of baboons entering residential areas without removing them from the Peninsula ecosystem. This approach offers a more positive welfare outcome than keeping baboons in small, dwindling camps as older companions die.

Habitat Quality and Population Management Disputes

Opponents of fencing argue that there is insufficient suitable natural habitat on the higher ground outside the fence, claiming that low-lying areas are more productive. However, there is no research supporting this claim, and the author contends that the higher ground contains some of the best baboon habitat on the Peninsula. This includes wooded ravines, permanent water, and the Klawer Valley, an upland catchment with two dams.

The Normalised Difference Vegetation Index analysis challenges the view that the area is uniformly poor in habitat quality. The Joint Task Team's emphasis on access to habitat below 230 meters raises questions about the consistency of its approach, especially since the northern peninsula has substantially less low-lying natural land than the southern peninsula.

Proposed Solutions and Future Implications

The Action Plan sets a northern population limit of 250 baboons, compared with 175 in the managed southern population, excluding the Cape Point troops. This discrepancy implies about 9.1 baboons per square kilometre of low-lying natural habitat in the north, compared with a much lower density in the south. Critics argue that a fence along the existing firebreak should be the outcome authorities support to secure natural habitat for these populations.

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Defending the so-called sanctuary as the best welfare outcome for the Waterfall and Seaforth baboons requires addressing these ecological inconsistencies. Fencing Simon's Town could keep baboons out of danger while preserving their freedom, social lives, and role in the ecosystem. This strategy provides a sustainable path forward for future troops moving into the mountains behind Simon's Town, ensuring their long-term survival and natural behavior.