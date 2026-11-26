Handre Pollard's successor Feinberg-Mngomezulu shifts positions to replace injured Damian Willemse for the Rugby Championship final, with Manie Libbok at flyhalf.

Willie Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been moved to the fullback position for the upcoming Rugby Championship final, replacing the injured Damian Willemse. This significant tactical shift allows Manie Libbok to take over the No 10 flyhalf jersey for South Africa's decisive match. The change comes as the Springboks aim to overcome the loss of their key attacking options while maintaining their competitive edge on the global stage. The team faces a critical juncture as they prepare to face their rivals in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see how this positional shuffle impacts the squad's overall cohesion and performance.

James Assesses Feinberg-Mngomezulu Form

Former Bok ambassador James believes that while Feinberg-Mngomezulu's form has dipped since his standout performance at the start of the tour, he remains one of the Boks' biggest attacking weapons. James noted that the forwards really dominated against Italy, providing Feinberg-Mngomezulu with some great ball which made things a little easier as he was on the front foot. This support allowed him to dictate play effectively and exploit defensive gaps with precision and flair during that specific encounter.

Also read Tony Brown backs Manie Libbok, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to restore Springboks' 'mojo' on attack

However, James explained that in the other two games, the situation was a bit more difficult because the Boks did not get the type of momentum they would have wanted. This lack of forward drive allowed the opposing defense to rush him a bit, giving him half a second less to make a decision. Consequently, Feinberg-Mngomezulu faced heightened pressure and reduced time to execute his plays, which impacted his overall output compared to the Italy match.

Libbok Takes Flyhalf Role

Manie Libbok has been appointed to start at flyhalf, stepping in to lead the backline operations. Libbok came off the Bok bench in the 21-19 defeat to France in Paris, where his missed conversion of Malcolm Marx's 71st-minute try proved costly. The pressure of that miss lingered, but James described the final as a nice chance for Libbok to rectify that mistake and prove his worth in a major tournament setting. The stakes are high, and Libbok is eager to showcase his resilience and skill under the bright lights of the championship final.

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James also highlighted that Libbok is probably better at getting the guys outside him away and putting them into space. This spatial awareness is crucial for unlocking defenses and creating scoring opportunities for the wider backline. By utilizing Libbok's vision and distribution skills, the Springboks hope to create more structured attacking moves that can bypass stubborn defensive lines and generate tries in the final stages of the game.

Squad Resilience Amidst Key Losses

The Springboks are definitely what it takes to compete at this level, according to the coaching staff and former players. However, James acknowledged that it is going to be tough because they have lost one or two key players, who are brilliant, world-class, which is not ideal. The absence of Damian Willemse is a significant blow to the team's attacking depth, forcing a reconfiguration of the backline to compensate for his lack of physical presence and playmaking ability at fullback.

Despite these challenges, the team remains confident in their ability to adapt and overcome the adversity. The shift of Feinberg-Mngomezulu to fullback offers a different dynamic, as he is described as one of the players the ambassador loves to watch because you never know what he is going to do. He might do some terrible things, but he will definitely do some brilliant things as well, adding an element of unpredictability that can disrupt opposing defenses and create chaos in the back three.