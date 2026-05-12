Fedhealth Appoints Barry Sundelson as Principal Officer

Barry Sundelson has been appointed as the Principal Officer of Fedhealth Medical Scheme, with effect from 5 May 2026. He brings over 30 years of experience across healthcare, insurance, banking and financial services. Fedhealth is at a pivotal point in its journey with a well-defined strategy and strong foundations in place. Barry Sundelson has aligned strongly with the direction set for Fedhealth and has taken over the leadership role from the current principal officer. The Board of Trustees is delighted to welcome Barry to Fedhealth at this important moment in their history.

The news article discusses the appointment of Barry Sundelson as the new Principal Officer of Fedhealth Medical Scheme , effective from 5 May 2026. Sundelson brings over 30 years of experience across healthcare, insurance, banking and financial services .

He has previously held senior leadership roles at Discovery and served as the Group CEO of Unisure. Fedhealth aims to strengthen its leadership and continue building for the future, aligning closely with Sanlam to enhance its value proposition through more integrated health and financial solutions for members





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Fedhealth Medical Scheme Barry Sundelson Principal Officer Over 30 Years Of Experience Healthcare Insurance Banking And Financial Services Discovery Unsaure Integrated Health Wellness And Financial Services Ecosystems

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