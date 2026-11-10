Judge Orders Psychiatric Exam for Thomas Markle After Child Sex Abuse Material Arrest

A federal judge in Florida ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Thomas Markle after his arrest on child sexual abuse material charges. The judge cited his health, advanced age, and lack of recall in finding reasonable cause to question his mental fitness to stand trial.

A federal judge in Florida has ordered a psychiatric examination for Thomas Markle, the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle, after his arrest on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material.

The order was issued Friday by US magistrate judge Lindsay Griffin in Tampa. Markle was taken into custody by FBI agents earlier Friday at the retirement home where he lives in Lakeland, Florida. He is charged with one federal count of possession of child pornography. No plea was entered during his initial court appearance.

Also read Judge Belinda Hartle Faces Tribunal Over Alleged Racist Slur and Swearing

Judge Orders Psychiatric Exam

Griffin cited Markle's health condition, advanced age, and lack of recall in her order, without providing further details. She said she found reasonable cause to believe Markle may suffer from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense.

Advertisement

Griffin appointed Dr Amie Gerodimos, a forensic psychiatrist, to conduct an independent psychiatric exam of Markle and render a diagnosis of his condition with a finding on his mental fitness to stand trial. She set a November 20 deadline for Gerodimos to report back to the court. According to an FBI affidavit filed in court, federal agents seized the material from a cache of slides, film negatives, and books from storage units Markle rented in Los Angeles since 2008.

The Justice Department said he allegedly kept child sexual abuse material, including sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented for nearly two decades. One photo showed a naked girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines, where Markle previously resided.

Evidence From Storage Units

Pictures of child sex abuse have also allegedly been found at Markle's former home in the Philippines and at a storage unit he rented in Mexico. Markle had been living in Cebu in the Philippines until reportedly returning to the United States this year. Commenting on the case Friday, FBI director Kash Patel said Markle targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions.

The judge permitted Markle's release from custody on personal recognisance on condition that he submit to home detention and electronic monitoring. The Tampa-based federal public defender assigned to represent Markle, Mary Claire Wolf, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Meghan Markle said last month that she was deeply distressed by accusations that her father possessed images of child sexual abuse. She added that this was why she chose to protect her children.

Advertisement

Release And Family Reaction

Philippine police say devices linked to Thomas Markle contained child sexual abuse material, specifically three memory cards and a mobile phone handed over by Thomas Markle Jr. Thomas Markle is the estranged father of Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.