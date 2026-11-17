Two federal judges in Boston have blocked Trump administration policies that would have limited how long international students and journalists can stay in the US and restricted practical training opportunities for foreign students. The rulings are the latest victories for plaintiffs challenging the administration's immigration crackdown.

A federal judge in Boston on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from restricting the types of internships and other practical training opportunities available to international students attending US universities on visas.

US District Judge Julia Kobick issued an injunction barring the Department of Homeland Security from enforcing two August directives that higher education groups said had abruptly disrupted training opportunities for foreign students nationwide. Kobick, an appointee of former Democratic president Joe Biden, ruled in a lawsuit filed last month by four organisations, including the Association of American Universities and the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration.

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Latest Victory Against Trump Student Visa Restrictions

It marked the latest victory for plaintiffs challenging efforts by the Trump administration to impose restrictions on student visa holders as part of its hardline immigration agenda. On Monday, a different federal judge in Boston struck down a new rule that would limit how long foreign students can remain in the US without applying for extensions.

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District Judge Dennis Saylor, in his order dismissing the case, said the policy was arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and otherwise not in accordance with law. The new visa regulations had been scheduled to take effect in September but were temporarily put on hold by Saylor, a move the Trump administration has already appealed to a higher court.

The judge's ruling stems from a lawsuit contesting the visa restrictions filed against the Department of Homeland Security by a coalition of unions representing universities, teachers and journalists. In his order, Saylor focused mainly on the impact the new visa policy would have had on international students. Put bluntly, DHS is seeking to prevent or discourage the very activity, providing educational opportunities for foreign students in the United States, that Congress sought to permit and encourage, the judge said.

New Rules Prohibit Extended Study For Foreign Students

He said the policy would prohibit foreign students from engaging in extended periods of study, such as those required for Ph. D. programs; prohibit them from obtaining joint degrees and prohibit them from changing their academic concentration. Under the proposed new rules, foreigners on student visas would be admitted for a maximum of up to four years after which they would have to apply for an extension. International students were previously allowed to remain for the duration of their studies.

Foreign journalists would be limited to stays of just 240 days, or around eight months, but could apply for extensions of similar duration. Until now they could stay up to five years. The visa restrictions are part of a broader immigration crackdown by President Donald Trump that includes aggressive deportation operations as well as new restrictions on legal pathways to citizenship.

The United States welcomed more than 1.1 million international students in the 2023-24 academic year, more than any other country, according to official data. DHS declined to comment on the rulings. The education groups in the case before Kobick argued that DHS had sharply narrowed rules that for more than 35 years governed international students' participation in internships and other practical training through a programme known as curricular practical training, or CPT.

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They said foreign students historically could take part in school-authorised internships and training opportunities as long as they were directly related to their field of study and formed an integral part of an established curriculum. According to the plaintiffs, the government long interpreted that standard to allow participation when training either carried academic credit or was required to earn a degree.

Tesla Among Top Employers For CPT Student Visa Holders

Tesla were the top two employers of CPT students in 2024, when 140,775 student visa holders were authorised to participate in CPT overall, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. But in August, DHS, which oversees ICE, issued messages telling universities that internships and other opportunities qualified only if they were mandatory for every student in a degree programme and did not cover elective training taken for academic credit.

The agency said it had seen an increase in CPT authorisations it believed did not comply with programme requirements and would increase scrutiny of approvals. Kobick found the directives were likely arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act as DHS had failed to acknowledge that it was making a fundamental change to the government's longstanding interpretation of the programme's rules.

Ruling Marks Latest Win Against Visa Holder Limits

The ruling marked the latest victory for plaintiffs challenging efforts by the Trump administration to impose restrictions on student visa holders.