FEDE Studios returns to Main Street Sundays with 'Pull Up a Chair,' a public installation celebrating South Africa's monobloc culture. Join the community event on 29 November for free.

The iconic white monobloc plastic chair, often described as the world's most democratic piece of furniture, takes center stage at Jozi My Jozi Main Street Sundays. This cultural celebration, which honors South African street culture and community connection, features a specific public installation titled Pull Up a Chair. The event is scheduled to return for its third edition on 29 November, transforming the urban landscape into a shared social space.

The Cultural Symbolism of the Monobloc Chair

Comedian Marcius Van Antwerp humorously suggests that the humble plastic chair possesses a deep knowledge of local life, having witnessed three funerals, two lobola negotiations, a wedding, and a twenty-first birthday where the cake fell on the grass. He characterizes the chair as a resilient national icon, comparable to a South African person who remains sturdy through sun and rain while supporting a one hundred twenty-kilogram uncle complaining about the economy. From joyous weddings to solemn night vigils, the chair anchors daily social spaces outside spaza shops, hair salons, shisanyamas, taxi ranks, clinics, and government offices.

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The object lives on suburban stoeps, in rural backyards, and on township pavements, serving as a vital component of the South African language of coming together. Its presence extends to significant national events, such as the Human Rights Festival at Constitution Hill, where white plastic chairs were prominently featured. This ubiquity underscores its role in bridging gaps across every background, province, and occasion, making it an unofficial yet powerful symbol of unity and accessibility.

FEDE Studios' Vision for Public Connection

Lebo Kekana of FEDE Studios has designed the Pull Up a Chair installation to evoke the familiar environments where South Africans gather spontaneously. Kekana notes that the chair carries a simple gesture of hospitality, inviting unannounced visitors to sit down, join in, and be handed a plate of food. The design brings this traditional gesture into the public realm of Main Street Sundays, extending the concept of welcome into the city center. FEDE Studios, founded in 2020, operates as a nomadic gallery staging experimental exhibitions in unconventional spaces rather than fixed venues.

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The name FEDE is drawn from a casual Tsotsitaal greeting rooted in Jozi's townships. Kekana describes his work as sitting at the intersection of fly and chic, aiming to create spaces for people to settle into the city alongside various activities. The installation is not a VIP section but a place to catch up with friends, make room for someone new, rest feet, and watch the street come alive. FEDE Studios will also unveil two freestanding sculptures made from the same white plastic chairs as an ode to the material culture of Joburg's urban street life.

Event Details and Accessibility Options

Main Street will be closed to traffic on Sunday, transforming the busy business corridor into an inner-city living room for approximately five thousand people. The event runs from 10 am to 6:30 pm, with festive lights switched on at sunset. Entrance is free, but attendees are required to register in advance. FEDE Studios will curate various seating pockets throughout different zones, including Zen zones, quiet zones, active mobility areas, and a music, craft, and design zone.

Visitors are invited to pull up a chair in these curated spaces to create areas for conversation, play, local storytelling, and unhurried company. The primary parking site is located at Standard Bank Parking on Frederick Street in Marshalltown. Alternatively, attendees can take the Gautrain to Park Station and hop on the free Gautrain midibus directly to Main Street. This logistical setup ensures that the democratic spirit of the plastic chair is accessible to all who wish to participate in this celebration of urban community and design.