The FCC grants SpaceX permission to deploy one million orbital compute modules. This Starmind constellation aims to power AI data centers in space using solar energy by 2033.

The Federal Communications Commission officially authorized SpaceX to deploy a massive constellation of one million satellites designed to function as data centers in space. This landmark approval, announced on Wednesday, grants Elon Musk's company permission to place orbital compute modules in orbit to process vast quantities of data for use on Earth. The agency's decision marks a significant expansion in the use of low Earth orbit for computational infrastructure.

FCC Approves Starmind Constellation Deployment

The Federal Communications Commission has granted SpaceX explicit permission to construct the Starmind constellation, a network of one million orbital compute modules. SpaceX initially petitioned the regulatory body earlier this year for the authority to deploy up to one million such modules. These specialized satellites are engineered to host server infrastructure directly in orbit, allowing for the massive processing power required by modern artificial intelligence applications. The commission's approval validates the concept of moving heavy computational workloads away from terrestrial facilities and into the vacuum of space.

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Strict Deployment Milestones and Deadlines

Under the terms of the new license, SpaceX faces strict deadlines for deploying its orbital hardware. The company must begin the deployment process no later than November 2033. By November 2035, SpaceX is required to have deployed at least 10 percent of the maximum authorized number, which equals 100,000 satellites. A further milestone requires the deployment of 50 percent of the total constellation by November 2038. These phased requirements ensure gradual expansion rather than an immediate saturation of the orbit.

Space Efficiency and Solar Power Advantages

SpaceX argues that these orbital data centers offer transformative cost and energy efficiency compared to ground-based facilities. The company told the FCC that the satellites will directly harness near-constant solar power, eliminating the need for grid electricity and reducing operating costs. Additionally, SpaceX claims there will be little need for maintenance in the space environment. This approach aims to significantly reduce the environmental impact associated with terrestrial data centers, which consume enormous amounts of energy and water for cooling. The regulatory body noted that this approval allows SpaceX to pioneer emergent technology that advances American leadership in both space and artificial intelligence.

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Ambition Versus Current Orbital Reality

The proposal to place one million satellites in orbit stands in stark contrast to the current state of low Earth orbit. Today, there are only about 17,000 satellites existing in space. Industry observers note that satellite operators often seek approval for far more units than they intend to deploy, using the high numbers to provide design flexibility for future missions. SpaceX previously requested approval for 42,000 Starlink satellites before the rollout of its internet network. The Starlink network currently has just over 11,000 satellites in orbit, demonstrating a substantial gap between approved capacity and actual deployment.

Reliance on Starship Rocket Development

This ambitious project relies heavily on the successful development of Starship, SpaceX's next-generation reusable rocket. The Starship vehicle is currently under development and is expected to dramatically lower the cost of putting satellites into orbit. Without the economic viability provided by Starship, the financial model for deploying one million compute modules may not be feasible. The success of the Starmind constellation is therefore directly tied to the continued progress of the Starship launch system, which remains a critical component of the company's long-term infrastructure strategy.

Criticism from Amazon and Regulatory Rebuttal

The plan has drawn criticism from competitors, including Amazon's satellite business, Amazon Leo. Rivals have argued that SpaceX is unlikely to ever deploy all one million satellites and that such an endeavor could take centuries to complete. FCC chairman Brendan Carr rejected these criticisms in March, urging Amazon to focus on its own operations. Carr stated that Amazon should get its own house in order with its launches and constellation rather than worrying about SpaceX's pace. He highlighted that SpaceX is actively launching satellites at a speed and cadence that competitors are not matching, emphasizing the regulator's support for the company's rapid execution.