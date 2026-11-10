Nvidia Board Opens Independent Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang's Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive accused of being a Chinese intelligence asset, as the board launches an independent inquiry and lawmakers demand a briefing.

Nvidia's board of directors has opened an independent probe into CEO Jensen Huang's acknowledged affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed who is accused of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

The board said it has no reason to believe national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but will examine all available information. A committee of independent directors working with outside counsel will lead the review. Huang remains CEO during the inquiry. Jensen Huang, 63, acknowledged the relationship in a message to Nvidia employees.

Also read Nvidia Stock Falls Amid Jensen Huang Investigation

Nvidia Board Opens Independent Probe

He wrote: I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

He has been married to his wife Lori since 1985. His admission followed reports in The New York Times that US intelligence officials had concluded Alice Huang was passing information to China. She is not related to the Nvidia chief. Nvidia had previously said his interactions with her were not unusual or unexpected given their business ties.

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Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was a senior executive at Megaspeed, a data center company spun off from a Chinese company in 2023 that rents computing power from Nvidia chips. The Wall Street Journal reported that she and Jensen Huang were photographed together in Taipei in 2024 and 2025. According to the Times, a memo circulated among senior US officials this spring cited intelligence that she was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security.

The memo said she had been recruited to gather information on Huang and possibly to steer Nvidia toward pushing for its top chips to be sold in China. The Journal said authorities in Singapore and Taiwan also suspected Chinese intelligence had recruited her after learning of her closeness to Huang. Her current whereabouts are unclear. US officials suspect Megaspeed of helping smuggle restricted chips into China, and the Justice Department has taken over a federal investigation into the company.

Allegations Involving Megaspeed and China

Megaspeed has previously described itself as a compliant and legitimate company. Beijing rejected the allegations. Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the narrative of a so-called Chinese spy is entirely baseless vilification and smearing. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was briefed on the intelligence roughly a year ago and did not act on it.

On Fox News, Trump was asked whether Huang should remain CEO. He said: I think so, oh yeah, sure, calling Huang an honorable guy. Trump said he did not regret not acting on the intelligence. The New York Times reported that the President chose not to act despite being fully informed.

Trump also disclosed buying up to US$1.6 million and selling up to $1 million of Nvidia shares during the northern hemisphere summer, coinciding with the period the relationship with Alice Huang was active. Nvidia controls an estimated 90 percent of the market for chips used to train and run AI models. Washington has restricted sales of the most advanced chips to China since 2022 under the Biden administration. Huang has been one of Trump's most influential informal advisers on AI.

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The Journal reported that intelligence officials suspected the affair while Huang was lobbying the White House to allow chip exports to China. Late last year, he pushed to sell Nvidia's most powerful chips there, an effort that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials blocked. Trump instead allowed sales of a less advanced chip, with the US government taking a 25 percent cut. In October, Trump awarded Huang the country's highest honor for scientific achievement.

Trump Comments and Shareholder Lawsuit

Shareholders filed a proposed class action lawsuit on Monday accusing Nvidia and Huang of defrauding investors by concealing ties to a suspected Chinese spy. Analyst Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives predicted the episode would lead to multiple congressional inquiries. He said Huang would likely keep his job in the near term but could be ousted depending on the internal inquiry's findings.

Republican House committee leaders, including those on the Select Committee on China, have asked Huang to attend a closed-door briefing on Nvidia's security protocols in Washington on November 18. Stacy Rasgon, an analyst at Bernstein, emphasized that Jensen Huang clearly sets the long-term strategy and pulls most of the company's strings, making him indispensable to Nvidia's operations.

George Chen of The Asia Group told AFP it would be premature to conclude that Jensen poses a threat to US national security before the facts are fully established. Huang has maintained a tight grip on the company through an unusually flat organizational structure where dozens of executives report directly to him.

Although he is Nvidia's fifth-largest shareholder with a stake of roughly 3.6 percent, he does not possess dual-class shares that would grant him majority voting control, distinguishing his governance model from other tech titans like Mark Zuckerberg or Elon Musk. Despite the legal and political pressure, analysts at firms such as Bernstein maintain that the investigation is unlikely to result in the long-time CEO stepping down.

Wall Street recognizes uncertainty around succession planning, but the consensus remains that the company's leadership will likely remain stable despite the ongoing complexities.