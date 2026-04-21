FBI Director Kash Patel Files Defamation Lawsuit Against The Atlantic Over Allegations of Misconduct

FBI Director Kash Patel is suing The Atlantic and reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick for defamation, alleging they knowingly published false claims regarding his professional conduct and health.

FBI Director Kash Patel has officially initiated a high-stakes defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic and its journalist, Sarah Fitzpatrick, following the publication of a controversial article that leveled serious allegations against him. The report, which initially appeared under the headline Kash Patel ’s Erratic Behavior Could Cost Him His Job and was later updated to The FBI Director Is MIA, claimed that Patel suffered from a drinking problem severe enough to jeopardize national security.

According to the publication, more than two dozen anonymous sources provided testimony alleging conspicuous inebriation and frequent unexplained absences, which reportedly disrupted the workflow at both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice. The article asserted that time-sensitive investigations were delayed because Patel was often unreachable due to what the magazine characterized as alcohol-fueled nights. Patel, along with the White House and the DOJ, has vehemently denied these claims, with Patel famously warning the outlet to bring their checkbook as he prepared to pursue legal recourse. In his legal complaint, Patel argues that while media organizations maintain the right to critique public officials, The Atlantic crossed a definitive legal boundary by publishing content that he describes as replete with false and fabricated allegations. The lawsuit emphasizes that the outlet acted with actual malice, a challenging legal standard that requires a public figure to prove that a publisher knowingly disseminated false information or acted with reckless disregard for the truth. Central to Patel’s argument is the timeline of events surrounding the publication; his legal counsel, Jesse Binnall, reportedly sent a letter to The Atlantic shortly before 4:00 PM on the Friday of publication, requesting additional time to address and refute the nineteen specific allegations the reporter indicated would be included in the piece. The lawsuit contends that the magazine proceeded to publish the story at 6:20 PM, deliberately ignoring substantive refutations and refusing to provide the FBI adequate time to respond to the claims, which Patel’s team identifies as clear evidence of malice. Legal experts suggest that Patel faces a formidable obstacle in his pursuit of damages. Deanne Shullman, a prominent media attorney, noted that the Supreme Court has established a very high threshold for defamation cases involving public figures. She observed that failing to provide sufficient time for comment or failing to obtain a balanced perspective does not, in and of itself, satisfy the high bar required to prove actual malice under American law. The lawsuit is being spearheaded by Jesse Binnall, a well-known Republican attorney with an extensive history of representing high-profile figures, including Donald Trump and his associates. The broader context of this case includes a series of similar defamation battles involving conservative figures and major media outlets, such as recent litigation against CNN, The New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal. While some of these cases have resulted in significant settlements—such as the multimillion-dollar agreements involving ABC News and Paramount Global—many others have faced dismissal, underscoring the difficult road ahead for the FBI Director in his attempt to vindicate his reputation in federal court





BDliveSA / 🏆 12. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kash Patel The Atlantic Defamation Lawsuit FBI Media Law

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dobson Blasts Stormers After Shock Connacht DefeatStormers director of rugby John Dobson expressed extreme disappointment and offered no excuses following his team's 33-24 home loss to Connacht, which significantly impacts their URC top-two aspirations. Dobson criticized the team's performance as loose and lacking directness, highlighting key mistakes that contributed to the defeat. Captain Ruhan Nel echoed Dobson's sentiments, taking full responsibility for the loss.

Read more »

Mpumalanga Police Commissioner's Allegations Against National Commissioner Under InvestigationThe South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating serious allegations of misconduct and corruption made by suspended Mpumalanga Police Commissioner, who claims the National Police Commissioner failed to act on her warnings. The SAPS states all allegations are treated with utmost seriousness, regardless of rank.

Read more »

SAPS to Investigate Allegations Against National Commissioner Amidst Corruption ClaimsThe South African Police Service (SAPS) is launching an investigation into serious allegations made by suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela. Manamela claims that national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is protecting corrupt officers and has been sidelined for attempting to address corruption within the force. The SAPS has stated that all allegations will be thoroughly investigated to uncover the truth and ensure decisive action if wrongdoing is proven.

Read more »

Is SaaS dead?SaaS is not dying, it is evolving into something more intelligent, connected and outcomes driven, says Stephen Howe, director of Times 3 Technologies.

Read more »

The unseen engine: How enterprise storage powers business innovationThe enterprise storage platform has evolved from a simple data repository into a dynamic force for innovation, says Murray Irvine, senior director, global specialty sales, CEEMETA at Dell Technologies.

Read more »