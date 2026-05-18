Fatima Bio, Sierra Leone's First Lady, Shares Her Journey from Asylum Seeker to Advocate for Child Marriage Ban and Period Poverty

Fatima Bio, the first lady of Sierra Leone, shares her personal journey from being an asylum seeker in London to becoming an actress and eventually marrying the country's president. She also discusses her advocacy for a law banning child marriage and addressing taboo topics like period poverty in Sierra Leone.

It takes Fatima Bio only a moment to respond when we ask what it was like to be an asylum seeker in London.

'Better than being married to an old pervert,' she says deadpan, before laughing - a reference to her father's plans to marry her off as a teenager. A lot has changed since then. In the years that followed, she became an actress, then met a man in London when she was interviewing him about influential Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora and married him. He was Julius Bio - and he is now Sierra Leone's president.

As the country's first lady, Fatima Bio is seen as a compelling yet divisive figure - some young people see her as a refreshing voice in politics, who speaks up for women and girls, while others say she has overstepped her remit and that she is too vocal and too involved in the running of her husband's party. She has been booed and jeered at by MPs and criticised over a video that she shared on her social media channels featuring a notorious drugs dealer, whom she denies knowing.

She quickly stops laughing and composes herself to tell us the story that inspired her to champion a law banning child marriage in Sierra Leone, which came into effect in 2024. She was almost a child bride herself. By the time she turned 13, her father, a diamond miner from Kano district, had arranged her marriage to a man in his 30s, whom she had known as an uncle figure since she was a little girl.

But just before the wedding, when she turned 16 in 1996, Sierra Leone's civil war caused enough distraction to allow her to escape with the help of relatives and seek asylum in the UK. Fatima Bio landed in London on Christmas Eve at Gatwick Airport wearing a T-shirt, she says, shocked by the cold, but relieved to have the opportunity of a new life. She moved in with a distant relative.

'England was my amazing grace. I went to England, I got my voice,' the first lady adds.

'I got my independence, and then I was able to fight for myself. And now I can fight for as many young people as possible.

' Something else she gained in the UK was a council flat in Southwark in central London, a home she still keeps today where her children live. As a form of social housing, council homes are usually cheaper to rent than private accommodation and applicants have to meet certain criteria.

In 2022, Bio attended a reception at Buckingham Palace to raise awareness of violence against women, hosted by Queen Camilla, along with the Duchess of Edinburgh, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Rania of Jordan, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska. The fact that a sitting first lady, who lives in a presidential mansion in the capital, Freetown, retains a tenancy has drawn criticism in both the British and Sierra Leonean press.

With more than 18,000 people on the borough's waiting list for housing, the council's website says that 'even people in the greatest need can face several years' wait'. But it is a situation she defends.

'My children are all British citizens,' she says. 'I'm paying for my council house myself. I have not committed any crime.

' In a statement, Southwark council told the BBC that it does not comment on individual tenancies but 'if there is doubt that tenants are meeting the obligations in their tenancy agreement, we carry out regular checks and investigations to determine that those obligations are being met'. We are at the family's farm, around an hour's drive from the Presidential Lodge in Freetown, where she usually lives with her husband.

Julius Bio, a former soldier, became president in 2018 and was re-elected in 2023. Here at the farm, the first lady seems far more at ease than at the formal functions we had previously followed her to. Wearing jeans and an Arsenal football shirt, she takes us for a walk to see her many animals, including chickens, cattle and goats.

It is this accessible, aspirational image - a fresh face for Sierra Leone, where international narratives have long centred on child soldiers, British colonial rule and blood diamonds - that has won her millions of likes on social media. She posts regularly, often dancing and engaging directly with her followers. She addresses taboo topics such as period poverty. Sierra Leone has no national policy guaranteeing free sanitary products in schools - unlike Kenya, Botswana, South Africa and Zambia.

Groups, including the United Nations children's charity Unicef, have said that girls in Sierra Leone often miss school during their periods for fear of dirtying their uniform.

'Girls were missing at least 80 days of school a year because of menstruation,' says Bio. 'If you miss 80 days of the school year, it is almost like missing an entire term. They are still not getting the equality they deserve. That's why I regularly visit areas to distribute free sanitary towels.

I want girls to get the education so they can be at the table, making decisions for themselve





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Sierra Leone Fatima Bio First Lady Child Marriage Ban Period Poverty Asylum Seeker Actress Marriage President Julius Bio

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