A taxi carrying 16 people overturned on the N17 near Sunward Park on November 19, killing one female passenger and injuring several others.

A tragic single-vehicle accident occurred on the N17 Freeway on the morning of November 19, resulting in the death of a female passenger and multiple injuries among other travelers. The incident took place on the westbound carriageway beneath the Rondebult Road bridge in Sunward Park, causing significant disruption to morning commuters and emergency services.

Mechanical Failure Triggers Deadly Crash

The City of Ekurhuleni's Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson, William Ntladi, confirmed that the primary cause of the rollover was a mechanical failure involving the vehicle's rear driver-side wheel. The wheel detached from the taxi while it was traveling along the freeway, causing the vehicle to lose control and overturn. This specific mechanical breakdown transformed a routine commute into a life-threatening emergency for all those onboard the public transport vehicle.

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Emergency Response and Triage Procedures

DEMS' rescue team from the Boksburg Central Fire Station received the emergency call at 06:10 and responded rapidly to the scene upon arrival. Emergency personnel discovered a fully loaded taxi lying on its side, carrying fifteen passengers and one driver. Paramedics immediately applied a triage system to assess and prioritize the injured individuals before they were transported to various medical facilities across the city by ambulance services, ensuring that critical cases received immediate attention.

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Casualty Status and Hospital Transfers

One adult female passenger was declared dead at the scene, marking the sole fatality of the incident according to initial reports. The driver was also among those injured and was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. As of the time of publication, the exact number of people who sustained minor and critical injuries had not yet been established by officials, leaving the full extent of the health impacts on the remaining passengers unclear.

Investigation and Ongoing Procedures

The accident scene was subsequently handed over to the EMPD and the Gauteng Provincial Traffic Department for further investigation and rehabilitation efforts. Authorities will conduct a thorough examination of the wreckage and the road conditions to determine if any additional factors contributed to the rollover. This investigation is critical for establishing liability and ensuring that similar mechanical failures are addressed in future transport safety protocols.