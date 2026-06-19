Fatal Shooting at N12 Off‑Ramp Spurs Police Investigation in Gauteng

A fatal shooting involving a taxi and a passenger vehicle on the N12 off‑ramp has left a driver dead and a passenger unharmed. Police are searching for suspects and the motive behind the incident. The Benoni Taxi Association is cooperating with investigators as the case remains open.

Police in Gauteng are actively pursuing leads after a fatal shooting occurred on the N12 Etwatwa off‑ramp on June 17. The incident involved two vehicles: a Toyota Corolla registered with the Benoni Taxi Association Taxi Patrol Unit and a white Renault Triber, both of which were discovered with multiple bullet holes a few metres apart.

The driver of the Corolla, identified as a taxi operator, suffered fatal injuries after being shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital but did not survive. A passenger from the same vehicle was found unharmed. No arrests have yet been announced.

According to Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulw, spokesperson for the Gauteng division of the South African Police Service, the responding officers noted the severity of the damage and the presence of several bullet impacts on the exteriors of both cars. In the course of the investigation, police collected ballistic evidence and examined the surrounding area for surveillance footage, but the motive of the assailants remains unclear.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around the time of the incident to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or to file a tip through the MySapsApp platform. The Benoni Taxi Association confirmed the involvement of some of its members in the incident, though the organisation declined to provide further detail. The association stated that it was cooperating fully with the police and had taken internal steps to review security protocols for its drivers.

Regional media have reported sporadic speculation about a possible dispute between rival taxi crews, but no definitive source has linked the shooting to a gang conflict. Investigative efforts are focused on understanding the chain of events leading to the tragic outcome. Witnesses reported seeing the two vehicles parked near a service area at approximately 10:30 a.m., before the shooting occurred. An anonymous tipster claimed to have seen a third vehicle in the vicinity that fled the scene shortly after.

Police are currently canvassing the nearby roadways and interviewing both local residents and commercial owners to identify potential witnesses. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of taxi operators in Gauteng, where drivers often work under intense pressures and sometimes face threats from criminal elements. The Police Service has urged all taxi associations in the province to review their safety measures and report any incidents promptly.

In the meantime, the investigation is ongoing, with authorities continuing to request public assistance in identifying the perpetrators and establishing the motive behind the killing. The local community has expressed shock and grief over the loss of the driver, with many hoping that justice will be served swiftly. A memorial service is scheduled for the injured driver's family next week to honor his memory and to advocate for greater protection of those who serve the public as transport professionals.

The case remains open, with detectives gathering evidence, checking forensic data, and following up on any leads. Authorities have also reached out to the National Police Service's special operations unit for potential assistance, given the seriousness of the incident. All information that could help pinpoint the suspects or clarify the circumstances of the shooting is welcome and will be treated confidentially.

The broader conversation about violence in the taxi industry continues to gain traction as stakeholders push for better regulatory oversight and safer working conditions. Meanwhile, the police remain dedicated to resolving this high‑profile case and preventing further tragic outcomes in the region.





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