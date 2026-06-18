Fatal Shooting at N12 Etwatwa Off-Ramp Targets Taxi Patrol Vehicle, Driver Killed

A driver associated with the Benoni Taxi Association was killed in a shooting at the N12 Etwatwa off-ramp. Police are investigating; no arrests yet. The BTA confirmed involvement but declined further comment.

Police are currently searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting that occurred at the N12 Etwatwa off-ramp on Wednesday, June 17. According to Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, officers who responded to the scene discovered a Toyota Corolla belonging to the Benoni Taxi Association ( BTA ) Taxi Patrol Unit and a white Renault Triber parked a short distance from each other.

Both vehicles showed extensive damage from bullet impacts. The driver of the Toyota, who had been shot, was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries. A second occupant managed to avoid harm entirely and fled the scene without injury. No arrests have been made so far, and authorities are still working to determine the motive behind the attack.

The BTA acknowledged the incident, confirming that some of its members were involved, but chose not to release further details. Police have appealed to the public for any information that might aid the investigation and can be reached via Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or through the MySAPS app. This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by public transport operators and commuters in certain areas of Gauteng.

The fact that the attack targeted a vehicle associated with a taxi association's patrol unit suggests a possible link to organized crime or disputes within the transport sector. Such shootings are not uncommon in regions where taxi operations are competitive and sometimes involve violent confrontations over routes, fares, or control.

The swift response by law enforcement and the public call for tips reflect standard procedure, yet the lack of immediate arrests underscores the difficulty in solving such crimes, often due to community reluctance to cooperate or the sophisticated planning behind them. The BTA's brief statement, while confirming involvement, indicates a level of caution perhaps due to the sensitive nature of the incident. Taxi associations often operate within complex networks that include both formal business interests and informal power structures.

Incidents like this can disrupt daily commuting patterns and erode public trust in the safety of road travel. The police's appeal for information is a critical component in building a case, but success depends heavily on witness willingness to come forward, which can be hindered by fear of retaliation. The use of multiple channels-phone and app-shows an effort to make reporting accessible.

As investigations continue, the community awaits further updates while mourning the loss of life and reflecting on broader issues of violence and transportation security in the region





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Shooting Taxi Association N12 Etwatwa Fatal Gauteng SAPS Investigation BTA Crime Stop

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