Fatal N1 Crash Near Modimolle Kills Two and Injures Five

Two women died and five people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the N1 near Modimolle. The highway remains closed with traffic diverted via the R33.

Two women lost their lives and several other individuals sustained injuries following a serious traffic collision involving four vehicles on the N1 highway near Modimolle. The incident occurred on Sunday, prompting an immediate and extensive emergency response from local authorities and transport officials. The severity of the crash has led to significant disruptions in regional traffic flow, with the major arterial route being completely shut down for several hours to allow for investigation and cleanup operations.

N1 Road Closure And Traffic Diversion Details

Transport Departmental spokesperson Tshifhiwa Dali confirmed the tragic loss of life, stating that the two women involved in the collision were declared dead at the scene. This confirmation brings the official death toll from the accident to two, marking a somber event for the community. The spokesperson provided detailed accounts of the injuries sustained by the remaining victims, emphasizing the critical nature of their conditions.

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According to initial reports, the accident was caused by a head-on collision between a Toyota 7-seater SUV and a Kia sedan. This primary impact triggered a chain reaction, as a second head-on collision occurred when other motorists attempted to avoid the first accident. This secondary crash involved a Kia Picanto and an Audi, further complicating the scene and increasing the number of injured parties.

Details Of Injured Victims And Rescue Efforts

Dali stated that three people were seriously injured in the multiple collisions. Among those seriously hurt were two males and one female. These individuals received immediate medical attention at the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment and observation.

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In addition to those seriously injured, one male driver was critically injured and remains in a life-threatening condition. He is currently awaiting airlifting by helicopter to a specialized trauma center for advanced medical care. The urgency of his condition highlights the severe impact of the crash and the limitations of on-site medical resources in such remote or heavily congested areas.

Official Statements And Public Safety Warnings

Dali clarified that the crash happened on the N1 just before the Modimolle off-ramp. The location of the accident contributed to the immediate closure of the N1 North. Authorities had to manage the flow of vehicles carefully to ensure the safety of emergency responders and to prevent further accidents at the scene.

As a result, the N1 North has been closed from the Kranskop Toll Plaza. This closure affects a significant portion of northbound traffic, forcing drivers to seek alternative routes to continue their journeys. The diversion is a necessary measure to facilitate the ongoing investigation and recovery efforts by law enforcement and emergency services.

Traffic is being diverted via the R33 through Modimolle town. Motorists are instructed to use this route to join the R101, which offers a bypass for those traveling north or south of the affected area. This diversion aims to keep the main road clear for emergency vehicles while still allowing traffic to move, albeit with delays.

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Caution Advised For Motorists In The Area

Dali cautioned that motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and follow all diversion signs. The presence of emergency vehicles, debris, and confused drivers can create hazardous conditions for those traveling through the area. Expecting delays is essential for anyone planning to travel via the N1 in the coming days.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by high-speed highways and the importance of maintaining safe following distances. Drivers are encouraged to remain vigilant, especially in areas where accidents have recently occurred. The investigation into the exact cause of the initial head-on collision is ongoing, and authorities may release further details as more information becomes available.