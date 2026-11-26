A light motor vehicle driver died after a collision with a minibus on Ruimte Road, Centurion. CERT Centurion and SAPS responded to the scene on Wednesday morning.

A tragic traffic incident on Ruimte Road in Centurion, Gauteng, claimed the life of a light motor vehicle driver on Wednesday morning. The fatal collision occurred shortly before 07:00 when a light motor vehicle struck a minibus taxi. Emergency services were immediately deployed to the location to manage the aftermath of the severe accident that left one individual deceased.

Critical Details Of The Collision

Responders from CERT Centurion arrived at the scene shortly after 07:00 to find the driver of the light motor vehicle trapped within the mangled wreckage of the car. Despite the swift and aggressive efforts by the emergency crews to extricate the victim, the individual had sustained critical and fatal injuries. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, marking a somber conclusion to the morning incident.

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Officials noted that the minibus involved in the crash escaped with only minor injuries to its driver. Further investigation revealed that there were no passengers traveling in the minibus at the time of the impact. This absence of passengers may have significantly reduced the potential for a higher casualty count, although the outcome for the single driver of the other vehicle remains irreversible.

Official Investigation And Response

Given the fatal nature of the crash, the exact circumstances leading to the collision remain unclear. A spokesperson for CERT Centurion confirmed that the details of the event are still being pieced together by authorities. The lack of immediate clarity has necessitated a formal inquiry to determine the precise cause of the accident.

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The South African Police Service (SAPS) has officially opened an investigation to establish the cause of the fatal collision. Law enforcement officials are working to gather evidence and statements to understand the dynamics of the crash. This investigation is a standard procedure in such cases to ensure accountability and to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

During this difficult time, officials from CERT Centurion extended their sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased driver. The acknowledgment of grief and loss was a key part of the official communication released regarding the incident. The community is encouraged to support the bereaved family as they navigate this profound loss.

Multi-Agency Collaboration And Safety Advisory

CERT Centurion issued a public statement of gratitude to the multi-agency response team for their professionalism and cooperation on the scene. The effectiveness of the emergency response was attributed to the seamless coordination between various specialized agencies. This collaborative effort highlighted the importance of integrated emergency services in urban areas like Gauteng.

The agencies formally acknowledged for their assistance included SAPS, Scorpion Risk Services, Noordvaal Security Guard Division, ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd, Emer-G-Med (Pty) Ltd, Tshwane Emergency Services Department, MLC towing, PRSS Holdings, and R&D Risk Security. The presence of these diverse agencies ensured that medical, logistical, and security needs were met promptly and efficiently during the critical hours following the crash.

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In a concurrent public safety advisory, the emergency response team urged citizens to save the emergency contact number, 087 095 3556, in their mobile phones. This number ensures that immediate assistance can be dispatched when needed during crises. The advisory serves as a reminder of the importance of being prepared and having quick access to emergency services to potentially save lives in future incidents.