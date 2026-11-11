Fatal Building Collapse in Brooklyn Kills Two and Injures 17

A three-story structure fell into an excavation site in Flatbush, killing two and injuring 17 including seven children. FDNY and DOB officials respond to the crisis.

A three-story building collapsed into an adjacent excavation site in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to at least 17 others. City authorities confirmed that the incident, which occurred near an active construction zone, trapped several people beneath the rubble of a residential property with its walls exposed.

Emergency Response and Casualty Details

FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore stated at the scene late Wednesday that two people had died, though she declined to disclose their ages. She reported that 17 other individuals were injured, including seven children, with four of the victims in critical condition. More than 250 firefighters and paramedics responded to the chaotic scene to begin recovery operations. Firefighters worked for several hours to extract trapped residents using drones, search dogs, and chainsaws. Images from the location showed emergency crews sifting through debris in front of a property that appeared to be a residential home. The building fell into a neighboring excavation site, creating a precarious environment for rescue teams. Commissioner Bonsignore warned that the number of people still in the collapse zone was unknown, describing the operation as prolonged.

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Witness Accounts and Structural Context

Witnesses described a sudden and violent event. A witness identified only as Anthony told PIX11 News that he heard people screaming followed by a bomb-like noise as the structure collapsed. Another witness, Melissa Orna, told The New York Times that the whole building started shaking before it fell. The Department of Buildings confirmed that its inspectors were on-site assisting with recovery and conducting structural stability inspections of nearby buildings. Ahmed Tigani, the commissioner of the Department of Buildings, noted that construction workers were performing excavation at the time of the incident. He added that developers had approved plans for a three-story building at the site and were seeking permission for a nine-story structure. The cause of the collapse remains under active investigation by city officials.

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Official Statements and Next Steps

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised the emergency services for navigating the precarious wreckage and dangerous voids beneath the surface. He held a news conference to address the public, asking New Yorkers to take a moment to pray for those who passed away and for all families mourning their loss. The city has not yet released a timeline for when the search and recovery efforts might conclude, given the complexity of the site and the number of missing persons still unaccounted for within the rubble.