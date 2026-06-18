Farrell Names Ireland Squad for Nations Championship with Three Uncapped Connacht Players

Andy Farrell has selected a 36-man Ireland squad for the new Nations Championship, featuring uncapped props Sam Illo and Sean Jansen from Connacht along with hooker Billy Bohan. The team, captained by Caelan Doris, will face Australia, Japan, and New Zealand in July, though several players are out injured.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has announced his 36-man squad for the inaugural Nations Championship , with three uncapped Connacht players included. Prop Sam Illo and lock Sean Jansen have both earned their first senior call-ups after impressive campaigns with their province, while hooker Billy Bohan was part of the Ireland squad during the Six Nations earlier this season.

The selection of these newcomers adds to an experienced core, which Farrell hopes will perform strongly in the United Rugby Championship final. The squad, captained by Caelan Doris, is set to travel to Sydney on Monday as Ireland prepare to face the Wallabies, Japan, and the All Blacks in July. Several key players are unavailable due to injury, including Ryan Baird, Shayne Bolton, Jack Boyle, Jack Crowley, Edwin Edogbo, Tom Farrell, Mack Hansen, Paddy McCarthy, Calvin Nash, and Andrew Porter.

The full squad features a mix of front-row forwards, back-row forwards, halfbacks, and backs, combining seasoned internationals with emerging talents. The inclusion of Illo and Jansen highlights the depth being built across Irish provinces. Farrell emphasized that the blend of youth and experience will bring great energy to the group, continuing the squad's development over recent campaigns.

The team's first match in the Nations Championship will be against Australia, followed by games against Japan and New Zealand, presenting a challenging start to the new tournament structure. This selection also sees the return of some familiar faces while others miss out due to form or injury. The players named will gather in Sydney ahead of the opening round fixtures, which are scheduled for mid-July.

The new competition aims to provide high-level international rugby outside the traditional windows, offering teams like Ireland a chance to test their squads against top-tier opposition from the Southern Hemisphere. With the URC final concluding this week, many Leinster players are expected to join the camp after that match. The coaching staff will have a short preparation period before the first game, making squad cohesion a key focus.

Overall, this squad announcement signals Ireland's intent to compete seriously in the inaugural Nations Championship, balancing continuity with necessary evolution as a new cycle of international rugby begins





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Ireland Rugby Andy Farrell Nations Championship Connacht Uncapped Players Caelan Doris Wallabies All Blacks Japan Rugby

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