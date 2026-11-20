FARO Connect opens its first three refurbished device outlets in Cape Town, Gqeberha, and Pretoria, offering graded Apple and Samsung phones with warranties and BNPL options.

Amber Dendy Young, the executive heading the new technology venture, announced that FARO Connect has officially launched its initial three retail outlets across South Africa, marking a strategic expansion into the pre-owned electronics market. These new stores, which began operations on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of the same week, are designed to undercut competitors by offering significantly lower prices on high-quality refurbished computers and smartphones. The launch positions the brand as a direct challenger in a sector where trust and affordability are primary consumer concerns.

Core Details of the Three Store Locations

The first FARO Connect outlet opened its doors at the N1 City Mall in Cape Town on Wednesday, establishing a foothold in one of the country's most commercial hubs. This was immediately followed by the opening of a second store at Walmer Park in Gqeberha on Thursday, expanding the brand's presence into the Eastern Cape region. The third and final initial location commenced operations on Friday at the Atterbury Value Mart in Pretoria East, ensuring coverage in both the Western Cape and Gauteng provinces from day one.

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These new technology stores operate as dedicated spaces located inside existing FARO discount fashion outlets, leveraging the parent company's established physical footprint. FARO is a South African discount fashion chain founded in 2023 by Amber Dendy Young, David Torr, William McCarren, and Chris Makhanya. The parent brand has rapidly grown to operate 25 stores, with a significant portion situated in townships, sourcing overstock from global giants like Zara, Nike, and Adidas at approximately 60% of the original retail price.

Strict Quality Grading and Warranty Terms

The inventory strategy relies heavily on strict quality control, with refurbished Apple devices being the core offering, available exclusively in Grade A and Grade B conditions. Grade A devices are guaranteed to have at least 85% of their original battery capacity and come with a comprehensive 12-month warranty. In contrast, Grade B units, which may exhibit minor cosmetic marks, must retain at least 80% battery health and are backed by a shorter six-month warranty period.

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Alongside Apple products, the stores stock refurbished and new Samsung phones, as well as new Android devices from brands such as Xiaomi and Honor. Crucially, the retailer explicitly states that it does not sell feature phones, focusing entirely on smart devices. Every single refurbished device undergoes a rigorous testing protocol to confirm it is network-unlocked and is checked against a national blacklist of lost and stolen phones to ensure legitimacy.

The physical integrity of each device is verified by checking the screen, cameras, buttons, ports, speakers, and microphones. This meticulous process is designed to address the uncertainty often associated with buying second-hand technology, a gap that Amber Dendy Young argues FARO Connect is uniquely positioned to fill by leveraging the consumer trust already built by the FARO brand in the fashion sector.

Flexible Payment Structures and Strategic Expansion

Recognizing the financial constraints many consumers face, FARO Connect offers multiple payment methods including cash purchases and a buy-now-pay-later scheme. Through a partnership with Stitch, customers can opt for two or four interest-free instalments. Alternatively, the store provides a rental agreement option that requires a small upfront payment and monthly instalments, with the final option to purchase the device outright at the end of the rental term.

This launch is currently structured as a three-month proof of concept, with performance benchmarks set against existing competitors to gauge market viability. If the initial phase succeeds, FARO plans to integrate FARO Connect concepts into all its existing 25 stores within the next two years. The long-term vision includes broadening the product range and potentially opening standalone FARO Connect stores separate from the fashion outlets.

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AI-Driven Operations and Stock Management

Behind the retail expansion lies a sophisticated technological infrastructure that supports both the fashion and technology arms of the business. FARO relies heavily on artificial intelligence to manage its complex supply chain, which involves handling hundreds of thousands of stock lines from various global brands. Traditional enterprise resource planning systems are deemed insufficient for the volume and variability of this inventory, necessitating the development of what Amber Dendy Young refers to as the "FARO brain".

This proprietary data platform plugs into every aspect of the business, analyzing lists of available stock sent by brands that can run into hundreds of thousands of line items. Furthermore, the system integrates frontline feedback by allowing floor staff to record voice notes on customer interactions. These notes are automatically analyzed and passed to buyers, creating a dynamic loop that adjusts purchasing strategies in real-time based on direct consumer sentiment and market demand.