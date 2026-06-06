Farmgate Fallout: Ramaphosa Faces Parliamentary Impeachment Threat Over 2020 Farm Heist

South Africa's president is confronting a possible impeachment after a 2020 robbery at his Limpopo farm triggered investigations, parliamentary committees and legal battles, casting doubt on his political future.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is once again under intense political pressure after a theft at his private Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020 sparked a chain of events now being called South Africa's "Farmgate" scandal.

The incident, which involved the alleged removal of roughly $580,000 in US dollar notes hidden inside a sofa, was first disclosed two years later when former intelligence chief Arthur Fraser submitted a confidential dossier to police. Fraser, a longtime ally of ex‑president Jacob Zuma, claimed that the president had deliberately concealed the robbery from law‑enforcement agencies and the tax authority, suggesting a possible breach of exchange‑control regulations that govern foreign currency in the country.

While the Reserve Bank and the Public Protector each found no statutory violations, Parliament moved forward with an impeachment process, appointing an independent panel to examine the allegations. The panel's findings were critical, stating there was "substantial doubt about the legitimacy of the source of the currency that was stolen" and concluding that Ramaphosa "has a case to answer".

The matter escalated in 2022 when Ramaphosa publicly acknowledged the robbery but insisted the cash originated from the legitimate sale of buffalo from his livestock operations, disputing Fraser's higher theft estimate of $4 million. He subsequently filed a legal application to invalidate the panel's report, an effort that stalled after Parliament voted not to adopt the report.

Nevertheless, the president revived his challenge, arguing that the panel had exceeded its mandate, misinterpreted the evidence, and incorrectly applied the four charges levied against him. Under South African constitutional law, a president can be removed only for an inability to perform duties, and impeachment requires a two‑thirds parliamentary vote-at least 133 of the 406 members.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) currently holds 159 seats, but after the 2024 elections it no longer enjoys an outright majority, meaning support from coalition partners is decisive. In response to a Constitutional Court ruling that had previously deemed the parliamentary block on impeachment unconstitutional, MPs have now formed a special committee to decide whether to recommend impeachment.

The committee is chaired by Makashule Gana of the Rise Mzansi party, who affirmed that Ramaphosa's legal challenge would not halt the committee's work. While the Democratic Alliance (DA) has urged the committee to proceed without unnecessary delay, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) welcomed the court's decision that returned the process to Parliament.

Smaller coalition partners such as the Patriotic Alliance have pledged to vote against removal, and political analyst Sandile Swana warned that ANC members are unlikely to turn against their own leader regardless of the evidence. A court hearing on the president's appeal against the 2022 panel report is scheduled for September, and legal scholars like University of Cape Town's Richard Calland argue that procedural flaws in the panel's work could lead to a favorable outcome for Ramaphosa.

The unfolding saga continues to test the resilience of South Africa's democratic institutions and could determine whether the nation's highest office will see a historic impeachment or retain its incumbent amid a turbulent political landscape





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