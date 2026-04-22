Farm Workers Protest at Parliament Demanding Land Redistribution and Housing Rights

Over 100 farm workers gathered at Parliament to protest against mass evictions and poor living conditions, urging the government to prioritize land redistribution for women in the agricultural sector.

More than 100 farm workers and residents of rural farming communities, organized under the banner of the Women on Farms Project (WFP), gathered outside the gates of Parliament on Tuesday to demand immediate government intervention regarding land reform. The demonstrators staged a powerful protest, brandishing placards that demanded dignified formal housing and chanting slogans emphasizing their historical and ongoing connection to the land.

The protest highlighted a growing frustration with the pace of land redistribution, particularly for women who have worked the fields for generations yet remain vulnerable to displacement. During the proceedings, organizers pointed out that more than three decades have passed since the dawn of democracy in 1994, yet the plight of farm workers remains dire. A central issue identified by the WFP is the persistence of illegal and legal evictions that force long-term residents off the properties they helped cultivate. Once evicted, these families are frequently relegated to overcrowded, underdeveloped informal settlements. Johanna August, one of the protesters, shared her harrowing experience of being evicted alongside 23 other families from a Wellington farm in 2015. She now resides in an informal settlement named New Rest, where she reports that the quality of life is significantly lower than their previous farm homes. She specifically noted the constant danger posed by shack fires and the lack of basic infrastructure, which has fundamentally altered the lives of those displaced. Carmen Louw, the co-director of the Women on Farms Project, provided a grim account of the conditions within these settlements. She highlighted that New Rest has expanded rapidly since its inception, leading to severe overcrowding. Residents face major public health challenges, including a high prevalence of communicable diseases such as tuberculosis. Furthermore, the lack of sanitation services means that waste accumulates around homes, while poor drainage causes the entire area to flood during rainy seasons. The WFP has officially presented a memorandum to government representatives, demanding a formal meeting with the Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, and the Minister of Agriculture. Their primary request is for the state to enact and implement specific land redistribution legislation that prioritizes the rights and needs of farm women, addresses the systemic issue of evictions, and tackles the widespread food insecurity that stems from land dispossession. While Nyameko Mgoqi, an official from the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development, accepted the memorandum and promised to facilitate communication between the various ministries involved, the demonstrators remain skeptical and continue to pressure the government for a substantive, long-term policy response to their grievances





CapeTownEtc / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Land Redistribution Farm Workers Women On Farms Project Housing Rights Rural Development

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emfuleni workers rake in R24m while sitting at homeAccountant, clerk, suspended seven years ago, among 22 affected employees

Read more »

SA’s Draft AI Policy sparks calls to protect jobs and workersCommunications Minister Solly Malatsi’s Draft National AI Policy, published on 10 April 2026, proposes bold measures.

Read more »

Hungary's anti-LGBTQ law breaches EU rules: bloc's courtThe European Commission, 16 of 27 member states and the European Parliament took Hungary to the ECJ over the law, in what has been billed as the largest human rights case in the bloc's history.

Read more »

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.Parliament's Portfolio Committee has been briefed on SAA's entity's 2024/25 financial year.

Read more »

South Africa's Parliament Approves Special Appropriation Bill for Infrastructure and Digital DevelopmentThe National Assembly passed the Special Appropriation Bill, allocating funds to PRASA for new rolling stock, Parliament rebuilding, and the Department of Communications and Digital Technology. The bill received support with a call for strict oversight of PRASA's spending.

Read more »

Ngizwe Mchunu-linked group protest against undocumented immigrationSeveral community members, in solidarity with members of the March and March movement, embarked on a protest against undocumented immigrants in Durban on Tuesday.

Read more »