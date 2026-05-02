Farke Urges Leeds to Maintain Momentum Despite Relegation Relief

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke insists his team must continue to strive for victory in their remaining Premier League matches, despite a crucial 3-1 win over Burnley moving them closer to safety. The win took Leeds to 43 points, a historically safe total, but Farke wants a strong finish.

Leeds United secured a vital 3-1 victory against Burnley in their Premier League clash on Friday, significantly bolstering their chances of avoiding relegation. Goals from Anton Stach, Noah Okafor, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin propelled Leeds to 43 points, a total historically considered safe from the drop in the Premier League .

However, manager Daniel Farke remains steadfast in his demand for continued effort and ambition, emphasizing the importance of winning all three of their remaining fixtures. He dismissed any notion of complacency, even if mathematical safety is achieved before the final matchday, stating the team will relentlessly pursue points to finish the season strongly and reward their loyal supporters with further cause for celebration.

The win over Burnley was described by Farke as a 'massive' boost, not just for the points tally but for the morale and confidence within the squad. He lauded the exceptional mentality, work ethic, unity, and spirit displayed by his players, expressing immense pride in their current performances.

Farke highlighted the team’s commitment to maximizing their potential, stating their initial target of securing 12 points from their remaining games has begun with a successful first step, and they are now focused on claiming all nine points still available. The manager specifically praised the performance of German midfielder Anton Stach, who opened the scoring with a powerful long-range shot in the eighth minute.

Farke detailed Stach’s consistent contributions, emphasizing his incredible work rate, exceptional set-piece delivery, goal-scoring ability, and assist-making prowess. He underscored Stach’s strong mentality and effectiveness in duels, declaring him to be having an outstanding season and deserving of all the recognition he receives. Stach has firmly established himself as a key player and one of Leeds’ best performers at this level.

Beyond the individual accolades, Farke’s comments reveal a broader strategy of maintaining relentless pressure and fostering a winning mentality within the team. The focus isn’t solely on survival; it’s about building momentum and finishing the season with pride. The manager’s emphasis on the supporters further demonstrates his understanding of the importance of the club’s fanbase and his desire to provide them with a positive experience.

The victory against Burnley represents more than just three points; it’s a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unity of the Leeds United squad. The team’s performance suggests a growing confidence and a determination to overcome the challenges that lie ahead. While 43 points provide a comfortable cushion, Farke’s unwavering ambition ensures the team will continue to fight for every opportunity until the final whistle of the season.

The remaining fixtures will be crucial in solidifying their Premier League status and potentially building a foundation for future success. The manager’s leadership and the players’ commitment are key factors in Leeds United’s current positive trajectory, and their continued efforts will be closely watched by fans and rivals alike. The team’s ability to maintain this level of performance will ultimately determine their fate in the Premier League





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