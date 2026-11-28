Ahmed Hammoudan nets twice as FAR Rabat defeats Durban City 3-1 in the CAF Confederation Cup, ending the South African side's perfect start and topping Group B on goal difference.

On Saturday, Ahmed Hammoudan delivered a decisive performance to secure a 3-1 victory for FAR Rabat against Durban City in Group B of the CAF Confederation Cup. The result marked the end of a flawless start for the South African visitors and shifted the momentum within the group standings.

Match Breakdown and Key Scorers

The 35-year-old Moroccan striker Ahmed Hammoudan opened the scoring early, striking in the 12th minute to unsettle the Durban City defense. He doubled the advantage before the break, finding the net again in the 44th minute to give the former title-holders a comfortable two-goal lead at halftime. After the resumption, Malian midfielder Alou Doumbia attempted to rally the visitors by reducing the deficit five minutes into the second half. However, FAR Rabat sealed the win when Marouane Louadni added the final goal seven minutes before the end of regulation time.

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Stakeholder Perspectives and Tactical Analysis

Durban City head coach Eric Tinkler, a midfielder for the South African squad that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, had previously cautioned his team about the increased difficulty of the group stage. He noted that while they won all four qualifying matches against clubs from Burundi and Mauritius, they were now facing opponents of a significantly higher caliber. FAR Rabat, regular international campaigners who finished as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League last season, demonstrated their experience through this controlled performance. In contrast, Durban City made their debut in African competition following their run in the South African FA Cup.

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Group B Standings and Regional Context

FAR Rabat currently leads the group table on goal difference after both they and Libyan outfit Al Ahly Tripoli won their opening group matches. Al Ahly Tripoli secured their victory with a 2-1 away win against AZAM of Tanzania on Friday. The Libyan club had undertaken a significant spending spree prior to their African campaign, aiming to bolster their squad for the tournament. This result places FAR Rabat in a strong position as they aim to replicate their success from the second edition of the Confederation Cup in 2005.

Other Group A Results

In Group A, Raja Casablanca failed to secure a convincing start to their campaign despite their home advantage and experience. The three-time African champions drew 0-0 against ASKO Kara from Togo in a match that surprised many observers. ASKO Kara, the only one of 10 Togolese entrants since 2004 to reach the group stage, successfully defended against a Raja side that recorded 26 goal attempts but only five on target. The draw means Raja will need to regroup as they navigate the challenging group phase of the tournament.