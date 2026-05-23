Famous Brands to Expand into Two New African Markets with Mugg & Bean

South African restaurant group Famous Brands has secured approval for a secondary listing on alternate exchange A2X Markets. The company is accelerating its expansion in Africa with plans to enter two new countries on the continent. Famous Brands is in discussions with potential partners to roll out Mugg & Bean in the two countries, but nothing final has been signed.

Famous Brands has been given the go-ahead for a secondary listing on alternate exchange A2X Markets. The company is accelerating its expansion in Africa with plans to enter two new countries on the continent.

Famous Brands is in discussions with potential partners to roll out Mugg & Bean in the two countries, but nothing final has been signed. The move forms part of a broader strategy to scale the business internationally following entry into Malaysia and re-entry into Sudan. Mugg & Bean, with 338 restaurants across 11 countries, is seen as a suitable entry vehicle given its broad appeal. The company is also targeting fuel forecourt opportunities.

This week, the group reported a 5.6% increase in revenue to R8.7bn for the year to February and operating profit grew 4.5% to R955m, lifted by brands such as Steers, Debonairs and Fishways and by the supply chain business — manufacturing, logistics and retail. Famous Brands makes condiments and frozen products such as chips and burger patties. These are sold at retail stores and distributed to its restaurants.

Within its restaurant portfolio, the turnaround of Milky Lane, which has 141 outlets in five markets, has emerged as a notable bright spot. Rather than relying solely on traditional shopping mall outlets, the group is taking Milky Lane directly to consumers via pop-up activations at events, school sports days and exhibitions. Famous Brands will also introduce Milky Lane-branded ice cream into retail.

Analysts said while performance was good, lifted by the mainstream brands and the supply chain operation, other parts of the group such as signature brands, rest of Africa, Middle East and UK Wimpy were weighing on the business





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Famous Brands A2X Markets Mugg & Bean Africa South Africa Restaurant Group Expansion Secondary Listing Condiments Frozen Products Fuel Forecourt Opportunities

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