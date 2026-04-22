Family of Late Icon Cynthia Shange Expresses Gratitude Following Her Passing

Media personality Nonhle Thema shares her heartfelt appreciation for the public support after the death of her mother, the legendary South African actress and beauty queen Cynthia Shange.

The South African entertainment industry is currently mourning the loss of a true icon, Cynthia Shange , a pioneering actress and model who passed away at the age of 76. Her daughter, well-known media personality and television host Nonhle Thema , recently took to public platforms to express her profound gratitude for the immense outpouring of love, prayers, and support received from fans, colleagues, and the general public during this incredibly difficult time of bereavement.

The family confirmed that Shange passed away in a hospital located in KwaZulu-Natal following a period of illness, marking the end of a legendary chapter in local arts and culture history. Cynthia Shange was widely regarded as a trailblazer who defied the societal limitations of her era. In 1972, she made history by becoming the first Black woman to represent South Africa at the prestigious Miss World pageant in London, a feat she achieved during the height of the apartheid regime. Her grace, poise, and intelligence allowed her to transcend boundaries, opening doors for countless Black women who aspired to enter the beauty and modeling industries. Beyond her contributions as a beauty queen, Shange solidified her legacy on the small screen. For over two decades, she was a household name, most notably remembered for her compelling portrayals of characters such as Mkabi and MaNkosi Buthelezi in the long-running soap opera Muvhango. Her commitment to her craft and her ability to bring depth to her roles earned her the respect and admiration of audiences across the nation. In an official statement released by the family, they expressed their deep sorrow while honoring the remarkable life of the matriarch. She leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond her professional achievements, survived by her daughters, Sihle and Nonhle, and her sons, Ayanda and Benele Thema. Her influence continues through her devoted grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who carry forward her memory. As the nation reflects on her life, the entertainment community continues to share tributes acknowledging her as a foundational figure who significantly shaped the cultural landscape of South Africa. The passing of Cynthia Shange is not merely a loss for her immediate family, but a profound loss for the arts sector, as she remained a symbol of perseverance, talent, and elegance throughout her illustrious career that spanned several decades. Her impact will undoubtedly be felt for generations to come as new talent draws inspiration from her groundbreaking journey





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Cynthia Shange Nonhle Thema South African Television Muvhango Obituary

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