The family of former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is considering charter flights from Johannesburg and Durban to KuGompo City for mourners attending her Category 2 state funeral on November 28, with passengers covering their own return fares.

The family of former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is exploring charter flights from Johannesburg and Durban to East London for people wishing to attend her State Funeral.

Charter Flights Arranged For Mlambo-Ngcuka State Funeral

The flights will also serve mourners travelling to KuGompo City for the funeral. Mlambo-Ngcuka died on Friday, November 20, aged 71, following complications from a recent medical procedure. Her death has sent shockwaves across the country and the international community, with messages of condolences continuing to pour in. She served as deputy president under former president Thabo Mbeki before going on to hold an international position as United Nations under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women.

Also read Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka died of complications from medical procedure, family says

In a statement on Monday, the Ngcuka and Mlambo families confirmed that they were exploring charter flights to East London for her State Funeral. The family said it was considering two return-flight routes to KuGompo City for the funeral, which will take place in Middledrift (eXesi) in the Eastern Cape. The proposed routes are Johannesburg to KuGompo City and Durban to KuGompo City. Both return flights are planned for late Saturday afternoon after the funeral.

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Those interested in travelling have been asked to WhatsApp Thando on +27 83 627 8337 by 3pm on Tuesday, November 24, indicating which route they would prefer.

"The number of people interested in each route will help determine the return fare," the family said. "Each passenger who confirms a seat will cover the cost of their own return ticket," the statement added. Mlambo-Ngcuka to receive Category 2 State Funeral.

President Confirms Category 2 State Funeral For Mlambo-Ngcuka

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that Mlambo-Ngcuka will be honoured with a Category 2 State Funeral on Saturday, November 28. The funeral will take place in Middledrift (eXesi) in the Eastern Cape, and will include ceremonial elements performed by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). According to the Presidency, the funeral falls under the State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy, which provides for tributes to current and former deputy presidents.

A State Memorial Service will also be held in her honour at 2pm on Tuesday, November 24, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, Johannesburg. The service will provide an opportunity for members of the public and those who worked alongside her to pay tribute to her life and her contribution to South Africa and international leadership. Ramaphosa has also directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations across the country.

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National Flag Flown At Half-Mast For Former Deputy President

The directive took effect on Sunday, November 22, and will remain in place until the evening of Saturday, November 28, in honour of the late former deputy president.