Family Dog Shot Dead in Backyard with High-Velocity Air Rifle in Suspected Act of Cruelty

A George man returns home to find his beloved Staffordshire bull terrier, Datie, shot dead in his backyard. He believes a high-velocity air rifle was used in this calculated act of cruelty. The dog was gentle and had no history of nuisance. The owner is baffled and heartbroken, with a criminal case planned after a post-mortem.

A heart-wrenching incident has left a George family devastated after their cherished Staffordshire bull terrier, Datie, was shot and killed in the confines of their own backyard.

The owner, Johan van der Merwe, discovered the tragedy upon returning home from work on the afternoon of May 29. He found Datie lifeless with a single, fatal gunshot wound to the head. Van der Merwe is convinced a high-velocity air rifle was the weapon used, a type of firearm that, disturbingly, does not require a license in many jurisdictions. The act appears to be a calculated and senseless act of cruelty.

The dog's owner expressed profound confusion and sorrow, stating that Datie was a gentle animal who had never caused any trouble. There had been no neighbour complaints about barking or any other nuisance. He speculated the culprit might be a bored child with access to such a weapon or an adult motivated by pure spite. The family's domestic worker was at the house earlier that day.

Following her routine, she let the dogs out into the front yard and secured the gates before leaving around 16:00. However, storm-damaged fencing created a gap, inadvertently granting the dogs access to the backyard where the shooting occurred. Van der Merwe recalled only one minor incident of complaint regarding barking. This happened over the Easter weekend when the family was camping and had engaged a pet-sitter who stayed overnight.

He immediately contacted the sitter upon hearing about it and the situation was promptly resolved. The emotional toll is immense.

"I'm quite perturbed about this. Who would do something like this? I'm angry and sad, but I don't know who to be angry at," he said, capturing the helplessness felt by the victim. Authorities have been notified.

The case is now with the local police and animal welfare organizations. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to definitively determine the cause of death and gather potential forensic evidence. Following the post-mortem, Van der Merwe intends to formally open a criminal case to pursue justice for his slain companion. This event underscores the urgent need for responsible weapon ownership and stricter regulations around high-powered air rifles to prevent such tragedies.

It also highlights the vulnerability of pets even within their own homes and the deep, lasting impact such violent acts have on families and communities. The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to identify the perpetrator(s)





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