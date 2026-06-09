Family Demands Accountability After Employee's Death at Cartrack Office

The family of Gcina Dladla, a 29-year-old employee who died at Cartrack's Johannesburg office, alleges the company ignored her illness and failed to provide timely assistance. They are calling for justice and accountability.

The family of a 29-year-old woman who died at her workplace in Johannesburg is demanding answers and accountability from her employer, vehicle tracking company Cartrack .

Gcina Dladla passed away at the company's Rosebank offices over the weekend after reportedly informing her superior that she was feeling unwell. Her family alleges that despite her illness, the company insisted she continue working and even offered to accompany her to purchase pain-relief medication. Dladla, described as bubbly and full of life, was a pillar for her Soweto family. They further claim that Cartrack failed to notify them immediately after she collapsed and were slow to summon paramedics.

According to statements from her mother, Dladla had been unwell for weeks and, despite submitting a medical certificate, received a warning for allegedly abusing sick leave. The grieving mother, while acknowledging nothing can bring her daughter back, expressed her determination to fight for justice and urged other parents to take action when their children report harsh or unfair working conditions.

The family revealed that Dladla had repeatedly raised concerns about the conditions at Cartrack, where she had been employed for nearly two years





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Cartrack Gcina Dladla Workplace Death Johannesburg Employee Rights Accountability

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