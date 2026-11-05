Police called over fake ID and officer removed for party-branded vehicle on election day

South Africa's local government elections were disrupted by a suspected fake identity document, a police officer removed for a politically branded vehicle, arrests, drunkenness and voters turned away over party clothing and damaged IDs.

A police officer was removed from election duty and a man was arrested for assaulting officers during Wednesday's local government elections, which were marked by a string of disruptions, confrontations and frustrated voters across the country.

At Kanana Primary School in Midrand, police were called after a man allegedly presented a fake identity document, triggering a confrontation that disrupted voting and forced security personnel to intervene. The incident frustrated residents who had been waiting for hours to cast their ballots. Some said they had arrived as early as 5am, but the station opened only at 8am.

Also read South Africa Holds Municipal Elections as 1.4 Million Cast Special Votes

Voters Express Frustration Over Delays

Daniel Motlhanke, who had waited for more than two hours, said residents were losing patience because of the delays and lack of communication. We've been here since 5am and they're not taking us seriously, he said. We arrived here with the intention to get this done and get on with our day. We have better things to do than wait in line, and we're not being told anything.

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In KwaZulu-Natal, a police sergeant was removed from election duty after allegedly arriving at a voting station in the Mphithini area of Donnybrook in a vehicle displaying posters of a political party. A police officer was also seen arriving at Sunningdale in Eshowe during the elections. Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the officer had been removed as a precaution while internal disciplinary action was being considered. Voting continued without disruption after her removal.

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Phumelele Makoba condemned the officer's alleged conduct, warning that police would not tolerate behaviour that undermined their professionalism and impartiality. In a separate incident at M Section in Umlazi, a man was arrested for allegedly assaulting police officers at a voting station. The suspect was apparently drunk and attacked officers who tried to control him. He was arrested for assault, while additional charges relating to possible contraventions of the Electoral Act were being considered.

Officers Removed and Arrests Made

In Cape Town's Nyanga, some voters encountered problems over their political party clothing and identity documents. Zuko Jada, 42, was turned away from Mvula Primary School because he arrived in an ANC T-shirt. Officials told him the voting station was not a campaigning area. I would rather go home and drink because now I am being sent from pillar to post, he said.

ANC members outside the station eventually helped him by giving him another shirt to wear over his party-branded clothing. He cast his vote. Another ANC member, George Mqokolo, said two people wearing ANC T-shirts had been turned away after arguing that the party agents' manual did not prohibit voters from wearing party clothing. At nearby Hlengisa Primary School, 40-year-old Pumlani Dilima was unable to vote because his identity document had broken, leaving him with only the portion displaying his photograph.

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He said he had lost the other piece and was turned away despite knowing his identity number. The problems also raised concerns about the allocation of voting stations and whether voters were being discouraged by having to travel further to cast their ballots.

Party Clothing and ID Issues Arise

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said he and his son, a first-time voter, had been assigned polling stations several kilometres from their home despite a voting station being located just outside their gate, he said on social media. Zibi said he had voted at the nearby station since 2006 but was now required to travel 1km, while his son had to travel 5km. He warned that the distances, coupled with long queues at redirected stations, could discourage people from voting.

In Midrand, Nompumelelo Mosibudi waited three hours before being told she had been moved from North Bag Primary School to Spark, 15km away. She was instructed to collect a sticker at her original station to skip the queue. Despite considering abandoning her vote, she changed her mind and cast her ballot, saying it was important for change.

Actor Faces Charges for Ballot Photo

Actor Tumisho Masha faces possible legal consequences after allegedly posting a photograph of his marked ballot paper on social media, apparently revealing that he had voted for ActionSA. Masha, who had earlier shared his experience of voting at Lyndhurst Primary School, declined to comment when contacted about the police investigation and possible criminal charges.