Police called to Rabie Ridge voting station over alleged fake ID, delays frustrate residents

A voter produced an alleged fake ID at Kanana Primary School in Midrand, prompting police and security intervention and long delays that left Rabie Ridge residents frustrated. The station opened more than an hour late, with some queuing since 5am.

Police had to be called to a voting station in Midrand after a squabble broke out when a voter produced an alleged fake ID. The incident happened at Kanana Primary School in Rabie Ridge.

According to an eyewitness, the man walked in and produced the suspected ID. Security was called to ensure the safety of voters at the station. The police were also called to ensure the safety of voters and the credibility of the voting process. A security guard told Sowetan that political party members tried to take pictures and videos of the commotion earlier.

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The disruption led to delays that frustrated Rabie Ridge residents. Many said they wanted to go home after waiting for hours since 5am. The station opened at 8am, more than an hour late. Images showed voters standing in long lines at Rabie Ridge waiting to cast their ballots.

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Fake ID Disrupts Voting

Reporter Koena Mashale provided further details on the situation at the station. One resident, Daniel Motlhanke, said he had been at the station for over two hours and was getting tired of waiting. We have been here since 5am and they are not taking us seriously, he said. We arrived here with the intention to get this done and get on with our days, Motlhanke said.

We have better things to do than wait in line, and we are not being told anything. He added that one will even stand in line for too long and forget who they decided to vote for. His comments reflected the growing frustration among those still waiting. Another resident, Elias Maswanganye, said he needed to go home to drink his pills and could not wait any longer.

What if we faint here while waiting to vote in this heat and we are tired, he said. Maswanganye asked that voters at least be allowed to sit in one of the classrooms until the station was ready, instead of standing outside. It is like it is part of their tactic to make us stand here and forget who to vote for and just make a mess of things, he said.

Residents Wait in Long Lines

The delays and the alleged fake ID incident raised concerns about the credibility of the voting process at the station. Police remained on site to maintain order and ensure safety. Residents continued to wait in the heat, with many expressing exhaustion and uncertainty about how long the process would take. Some said they had been queuing since 5am, hours before the station opened.

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The incident at Kanana Primary School was one of several disruptions reported at voting stations. Authorities have not yet commented on the alleged fake ID or any potential charges. Voting continued after police and security restored order at the station. Residents were eventually allowed to proceed with casting their votes, though frustrations remained high over the long wait.

Officials Yet to Comment

Community members urged officials to improve communication and provide better facilities for those waiting in line. Many said they simply wanted to vote and return to their daily responsibilities. The story highlighted the challenges faced by voters in Rabie Ridge and the importance of ensuring a smooth and credible voting process. Police and security personnel remained at the scene to prevent further disruptions.

Election officials have yet to release a statement on the delays or the alleged fake ID. Residents said they hoped the rest of the voting day would proceed without further incidents.