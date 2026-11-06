SAA fails to find strategic partner as bailouts drain fiscus

South African Airways continues to rely on state funds after five years without a promised strategic equity partner. The dismissal of former acting CEO Matshela Seshibe from Air Chefs highlights ongoing governance failures.

The dismissal of former South African Airways acting CEO Matshela Seshibe from his substantive role as head of Air Chefs marks another critical milestone in the national carrier's ongoing struggle for governance and accountability.

The Air Chefs board terminated Seshibe following the recommendations of retired judge Basheer Waglay after a detailed disciplinary inquiry into serious governance failures and unbudgeted salary adjustments. While establishing consequences for executive misconduct is a welcome step towards running a clean ship, focusing solely on individual accountability risks obscuring the deeper, systemic crises that continue to haunt South Africa's flagship carrier. To fully understand the airline's precarious position today, one must trace its long history of turbulence.

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For decades before business rescue, SAA operated under severe structural deficiencies, chronic governance lapses and heavy political interference. High operating overheads, erratic leadership turnarounds and costly strategic blunders meant that by late 2019, SAA, unable to service its mounting liabilities or operate as a going concern, was officially forced into business rescue to prevent total liquidation. The legal restructuring process came at an immense cost to the South African public.

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Staggering Taxpayer Costs Of Business Rescue

Clearing the airline's legacy debt and completing the business rescue process consumed a staggering R38bn in taxpayer funds. Over R169m alone was paid out to external consulting firms and business rescue practitioners within the first five months of the process. When SAA finally emerged from business rescue in September 2021, it was envisioned as a debt-free, right-sized carrier equipped with R2.5bn in fresh working capital.

Crucially, at the time, the government recognised that it had no skills and expertise to operate an airline, and promised it would find a strategic partner who would inject cash and much-needed aviation expertise. In fact every state cent spent on business rescue was prised from the fiscus under the guise that SAA 2.0 would be operated with a strategic equity partner, who would acquire and hold a 51% share of the company.

Strategic Partner Talk Became Pipe Dream

This talk of a partner has been a pipe dream for the last five years, as two groups of the airline's state-appointed boards of directors, one appointed in August 2021 and another appointed last September, have presided over the effective squandering of goodwill, the R2.5bn it started off with, as well as the shattering of any hope of self-sustainability. Despite claiming a controversial R155m profit for the 2024/25 financial year, subsequent oversight revealed that operating costs far outstripped actual revenue, with net gains heavily inflated by one-off asset disposals and a R1bn fictitious government share buyout.

The Auditor-General subsequently issued a disclaimed audit opinion over accounting discrepancies and severe internal control failures. Operating losses continue to mount, leading to cash shortages so severe that the airline has had to stagger employee salary payments. Compounding these financial woes is continuous instability in key leadership roles. SAA has experienced perpetual senior staff turnover, including the unexpected resignation of group former chair turned CEO John Lamola, the early retirement of acting CFO Lindsay Olitzki, and multiple executive suspensions.

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Some of these ongoing struggles highlight the harsh economic realities of operating state-owned airlines in the modern global aviation context. Commercial aviation is an unforgiving industry defined by razor-thin margins, volatile jet fuel prices, intense international competition and immense capital requirements. While a national carrier can generate broader economic benefits such as retaining foreign currency, expanding regional trade routes and fostering high-skilled technical sectors, these benefits are easily wiped out by political meddling and operational inefficiencies.

Commercial Discipline Required For Saa Recovery

Without a hands-off, purely commercial governance structure, public airlines remain structurally ill-equipped to compete against nimble private rivals. Enforcing accountability at subsidiaries like Air Chefs is a necessary starting point, but true recovery requires commitment to commercial discipline, skilled leadership and an end to shareholder interference. Without these structural shifts, SAA will remain a permanent drain on public coffers.

If SAA is ever to break out of this cycle of bailouts and administrative turbulence, the government must stop paying lip service to finding a strategic partner and actually do it. The important national carrier can simply no longer be left in the hands of the state.