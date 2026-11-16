South Africa's commercial property sector is recovering with a 12.5% total return in the year to end-June, but municipal dysfunction and rising operating costs threaten growth, says new Sapoa president Steven Brown.

South Africa's commercial property sector is recovering, but municipal failure remains the biggest risk to its future, according to Steven Brown, the new president of the South Africa n Property Owners Association ( Sapoa) and CEO of Fortress.

Cities Must Work For Sustainable Growth

Brown told Business Day that fixing cities is essential for sustained growth. To grow earnings sustainably, ahead of inflation, we need stronger economic growth and that really starts with cities that work, Brown said. His warning comes as the sector shows stronger returns, falling vacancies and improving rental growth. The MSCI South Africa property index, which tracks about R418bn in directly held property, recorded a total return of 12.5% in the year to end-June, its strongest performance in a decade.

Also read Tiyani Makamu Crowned Miss South Africa 2026

Rental growth has also strengthened, more than doubling from the previous year. But the cost of running properties continues to rise. Operating expenses increased 6.7% in the year to end-June, with electricity accounting for a substantial share of the increase. Municipal dysfunction is adding to the pressure.

Advertisement

City Divide Drives Capital Flows

The divide between functioning and struggling cities is already visible in the property market. Cape Town's office vacancy rate is considerably lower than Johannesburg's, highlighting the contrast between cities that attract investment and those weighed down by high operating costs and unreliable services. Capital flows to places where operating costs are lower and municipal services are reliable, Brown said. He added that restoring Johannesburg, the country's biggest economic hub, should be a national priority.

Property rates are another pressure point. Unlike other businesses, property owners cannot relocate their assets when municipal costs rise or services deteriorate. Our assets can't move, Brown said. He argued that when rates and taxes increase without a corresponding improvement in services, owners pay more while receiving less, eroding property values and discouraging investment.

Sector Steps Up Municipal Engagement

Sapoa is stepping up engagement with municipalities on budgets, tariffs, rates policies, revenue collection and spending. It is also working with business organisations and initiatives focused on the recovery of Johannesburg and Durban. The call for greater industry involvement predates Brown's appointment. His predecessor, Vukile Property Fund Southern Africa MD Itumeleng Mothibeli, urged the property sector to play a more active role in the country's economic and infrastructure challenges.

We cannot afford to sit on the sidelines anymore. We need to be involved and Sapoa is the best vehicle and voice from which to do so, Mothibeli said at the association's 60th anniversary convention. Brown said legal action remains an option, though not the first choice. Going to court is always a last resort, but we will do so where necessary, he said.

Advertisement

Legal Challenge Targets Mangaung Tariffs

Sapoa's latest court action is a challenge in the Free State High Court to the City of Mangaung's refuse-removal tariffs for commercial properties, which are linked to property values. Sapoa argues the charges amount to an unlawful tax rather than a fee based on the cost of providing the service. Mangaung has opposed the application, arguing the tariffs are needed to address a shortfall in payments.

Sapoa wants municipalities to set rates and tariffs lawfully and fairly, with charges reflecting the services property owners receive. We're very happy to pay our fair share, but we need services in return, Brown said. His priorities as president include challenging rate increases considered unfair or inequitable, addressing municipal dysfunction and strengthening skills in the property sector. He also wants the government to involve the local property industry more directly in the development and regeneration of cities.

Sapoa represents 593 member companies, which Brown estimates account for about 90% of South Africa's commercial and industrial property companies. The association also runs a bursary fund established in 2009 to develop skills in the sector.