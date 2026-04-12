Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Faf de Klerk inks a two-year deal with the Cheetahs, bringing his experience and leadership to the Bloemfontein-based team.

Faf de Klerk, a celebrated two-time Rugby World Cup champion, has finalized a two-year contract with the Cheetahs . This significant acquisition marks a homecoming for the 34-year-old scrumhalf, who secured world titles with the South African Springboks in both 2019 and 2023. The agreement will see De Klerk representing the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs starting this June.

This move signifies a pivotal moment for both the player and the franchise, promising an exciting future for rugby enthusiasts. The addition of De Klerk is expected to elevate the team's performance and draw increased attention to the Cheetahs, solidifying their position in South African rugby. The announcement has already generated substantial buzz among fans and within the broader rugby community, anticipating the impact of De Klerk's presence on the field. The veteran's experience and proven track record are expected to significantly boost the team's competitiveness in upcoming tournaments. \Before joining the Cheetahs, De Klerk most recently played for the Yokohama Canon Eagles, a Japanese rugby team. His global rugby journey also includes a stint with the Sale Sharks in England, showcasing his versatility and adaptability across different leagues and playing styles. Prior to his international ventures, De Klerk made his mark in South Africa, representing both the Lions and the Pumas. His extensive experience in various rugby environments will undoubtedly benefit the Cheetahs. The team’s leadership expressed their enthusiasm about De Klerk's arrival, highlighting his dynamic playing style and leadership qualities. The Cheetahs are currently participating in the SA Cup and are anticipated to compete in the Currie Cup later this year, further amplifying the anticipation surrounding De Klerk’s debut. His presence is anticipated to be a major draw for spectators and contribute to the team's overall success in these prominent competitions. The Cheetahs organization is clearly banking on De Klerk to take them to the next level of success in the rugby world. \The Cheetahs leadership released a statement expressing their excitement and enthusiasm for welcoming Faf de Klerk to the team. The statement highlighted De Klerk’s on-field tenacity and his strong leadership abilities, qualities which are seen as critical for the team's ambitions to compete at the highest level. They believe that De Klerk’s style of play, which can change the pace and dynamics of a game, will bring a new dimension to the Cheetahs. The team’s supporters are particularly excited to see him in the Cheetahs’ signature orange jersey, further fueling the anticipation. The Cheetahs are aiming to capitalize on De Klerk’s experience and his history of winning major titles. The signing reflects the Cheetahs' determination to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest levels of the sport. The move also underscores the growing trend of top-tier players returning to play in their home countries. This return enhances the overall quality and competitiveness of domestic leagues. The Cheetahs’ management sees this as a crucial step towards achieving their goals. The presence of a player of De Klerk’s caliber can have a ripple effect throughout the entire team, inspiring other players and raising the team’s overall level of performance





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