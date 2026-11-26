A Facebook account operating as Baas Kruger has defied an interim Gauteng High Court order to remove posts about Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, saying it will appeal. Government welcomed the ruling and warned that anonymous social media users are not above the law.

The operator of the Facebook account Baas Kruger has refused to remove posts about Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, despite an interim order from the Gauteng High Court.

Court Orders Baas Kruger to Remove Posts

In a social media response, the account holder said they would challenge the judgment and had no intention of deleting the posts. The Gauteng Division of the High Court in Tshwane granted the interim order in favour of Kubayi on November 24. The order directs the operators of the Baas Kruger account to remove specified publications concerning Kubayi. It also prohibits further publication of the identified statements or statements with a similar effect.

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Meta Platforms and Facebook South Africa were cited as respondents in the matter. They have been directed to remove the disputed content or restrict access to it in South Africa. The minister approached the court for relief against the account. The dispute became public earlier this month when Kubayi announced she intended to pursue legal action against the person behind the Baas Kruger Facebook account.

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In a statement issued on November 7, the department said the minister had decided to appoint a legal team in her personal capacity to address what she described as a campaign of cyberbullying and disinformation. Kubayi alleged that the account holder had repeatedly published false claims about her, contributing to a narrative she believed was damaging her dignity and reputation.

She also said she had made several attempts to get the person behind the account to stop publishing what she considered disinformation, but these appeals had been ignored. One issue raised involved a video clip of an exchange between Kubayi and SABC journalist Samkele Maseko at an ANC Siyanqoba Rally in the Eastern Cape. The clip circulated alongside claims that Kubayi had used the phrase squeezed like cranberries when responding to a question about the March and March movement.

However, the department disputed this interpretation, saying the phrase had been used by the journalist and not by the minister. Kubayi said attributing words to her that she had not said was unacceptable and that she intended to hold the person responsible accountable. The minister's decision to pursue legal action also prompted questions about whether taxpayers would be funding the proceedings.

Minister to Pay Her Own Legal Costs

The department subsequently clarified that Kubayi would be taking the matter forward in her personal capacity and would pay the associated legal costs herself. It said she understood the provisions of the State Attorney Policy, which does not provide state-funded legal representation for matters of this nature.

In a Facebook post responding to the court order, the account operator said: I will not be deleting any posts as ordered by the Gauteng High Court, I will appeal the Gauteng High Court judgment and also post your other files. The operator also defended the right to criticise the minister, using profane and insulting language in addressing Kubayi. The social media user further accused the minister and the court of failing to uphold fundamental legal principles.

The person wrote: Minister Tryphosa Kubayi, I will make you become an even bigger motivational speaker because you and that court under your department wholly broke the fundamental principles of law. In the same post, the account holder said it was their constitutional right to say Voetsek and used further insulting language. Government welcomed the ruling on Thursday, November 26, saying it is a reminder that social media platforms cannot be used to spread unlawful content without consequences.

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Government Supports Court Ruling

The order prohibits the operators of the account from publishing the identified statements or any statements with a similar effect. Government said the ruling affirmed that social media platforms were not lawless spaces and that freedom of expression could not be used to protect unlawful defamation, harassment or deliberate attempts to damage someone's reputation. The use of anonymous or fictitious social media identities does not place individuals beyond the reach of the law, the government said.

It warned that people who use digital platforms to orchestrate malicious disinformation campaigns could face civil liability, court interdicts and, where the elements of a criminal offence are established, criminal prosecution. Government also raised concerns about the spread of misinformation and disinformation, saying it threatened public discourse, individual dignity and confidence in democratic institutions.

However, government stressed that the ruling did not undermine the constitutional right to freedom of expression or legitimate criticism of public officials. It said robust public debate, investigative journalism and lawful scrutiny of government remained essential to South Africa's constitutional democracy.

However, these rights must be exercised responsibly and cannot justify unlawful attacks on the dignity and reputation of others, it said. There is a fundamental difference between holding government accountable and deliberately misleading the public through fabricated allegations, manipulated information and malicious falsehoods, the statement said. Government called on social media companies, including Facebook's Meta, to strengthen measures against unlawful content and cooperate with lawful judicial processes.

It also urged members of the public to verify information before publishing or sharing it, refrain from amplifying unsubstantiated allegations and practise responsible digital citizenship. With Baas Kruger publicly indicating that it intends to appeal the judgment, the dispute between the account holder and Kubayi is likely to continue.