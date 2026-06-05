Fabio Grosso Resigns from Sassuolo, Set to Take Over at Fiorentina

Fabio Grosso has left his position as Sassuolo manager after guiding the club to Serie A safety and is poised to become Fiorentina's new coach following the dismissal of Paolo Vanoli. This move marks Grosso's first appointment at a major Serie A club despite a brief and challenging stint with Lyon. The coaching carousel in Italy continues with several top teams making changes.

Fabio Grosso has resigned as coach of Sassuolo , the Serie A club announced on Friday with reports he is now set to join Fiorentina .

"Sassuolo have reached an agreement to terminate the contracts of first-team coach Fabio Grosso and his staff," the Serie A club said. Grosso, 48, had been in charge of Sassuolo since July 2024 when the club were playing in Serie B, the Italian second division.

At the end of his first season, the 2006 World Cup winner, who scored the decisive penalty that secured Italy a shoot-out victory over France in the final, led Sassuolo back to the top flight and this season the club finished 11th in Serie A. The Italian press have linked Grosso with Fiorentina who had a difficult 2025-26 season under Stefano Pioli and then Paolo Vanoli but nevertheless secured survival, finishing 15th. Fiorentina announced late on Friday that they had parted company with Vanoli, who had dragged the team off the bottom of Serie A when he joined in November.

For the first time in his career, Grosso, formerly a defender with Palermo, Inter Milan and Juventus, would be at the helm of one of Serie A's biggest clubs. His only previous experience at a top club was with French outfit Lyon and it lasted just three months between September and November 2023.

He was sacked after seven matches with just one win and a particularly painful start when he was hit in the face and required hospital treatment following an attack on his team's bus. The Italian league is set for a coaching shake-up with in addition to Sassuolo and Fiorentina, others including Bologna, Napoli, AC Milan and Lazio have changed manager or are about to change coaches





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Fabio Grosso Sassuolo Fiorentina Serie A Coaching Change Italian Football Paolo Vanoli Stefano Pioli Lyon 2006 World Cup

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