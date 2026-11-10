F1 Qatar and Abu Dhabi Races Confirmed Amid Regional Tensions

Mohammed Ben Sulayem confirms F1 season finale proceeds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi despite Middle East security concerns. Max Verstappen voices concerns as Antonelli claims title.

Formula One officials have officially confirmed that the concluding races of the 2025 championship season will proceed as scheduled, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. F1 President Mohammed Ben Sulayem announced this decision on Tuesday, asserting that organizers are fully prepared to host the final events of the year.

The calendar features two critical Grand Prix weekends: the Qatar Grand Prix on November 29 and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 6. These dates mark the definitive end of the world championship series, which has faced significant logistical challenges earlier in the year due to regional instability.

Also read Yangwang U9 Xtreme is first car to exceed 500km/h

Official Stance On Event Safety

Mohammed Ben Sulayem stated that the governing body is committed to delivering two outstanding Grand Prix weekends. He emphasized that the organization aims to provide a spectacular conclusion to the Formula One World Championship for all participants. The president expressed optimism about welcoming drivers, teams, and fans to two iconic circuits for what he described as an unforgettable finish to the season.

The statement included a direct invitation to all stakeholders to join the event on the grid. This confirmation serves as a clear directive that safety protocols and operational preparations are considered sufficient to proceed, regardless of the broader security situation in the surrounding region.

Advertisement

Driver Reactions And Championship Context

Reaction from the driver community has been mixed, with several prominent figures expressing reservations about racing in the Middle East. Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has been among those to publicly air his concerns regarding the safety and appropriateness of competing in the region. His comments highlight the tension between sporting obligations and personal security assessments.

Despite the geopolitical backdrop, the on-track drama has largely been resolved. Italian driver Kimi Antonelli has already secured the drivers' world championship title. Additionally, his team, Mercedes, clinched the constructors' crown last weekend in Sao Paulo. These achievements mean that the upcoming races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are primarily about closing the season rather than deciding the ultimate world champion.

Regional Impact On Sporting Calendar

The decision to proceed in Qatar and Abu Dhabi stands in contrast to earlier disruptions in the region. The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, which was scheduled for earlier in the year, was scrapped following the outbreak of the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The Bahrain race was also affected, being delayed and relocated to Malaysia due to the escalating hostilities.

}}