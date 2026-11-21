Formula One will switch to 2.1-litre V8 turbo hybrid engines with reduced electric power in 2030 after a unanimous agreement between the FIA, FOM, all 11 teams and six engine manufacturers.

Formula One's governing body, the FIA, announced on Friday that a deal has been reached for V8 turbo hybrid engines with reduced electric power to replace the current controversial power units in 2030.

FIA Approves V8 Turbo Hybrid Engines

The move follows criticism this season over the present power units, which are split between internal combustion and electric components. On Friday, the FIA said the decision had been unanimously agreed with Formula One management (FOM), the 11 teams, and the six engine manufacturers in the paddock. The FIA said that all F1 power-unit manufacturers had committed to a proposal for a 2.1-litre V8 turbo engine that will run on sustainable fuels and be more cost-effective for teams.

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The overriding objective is to deliver a power unit which is a lot less complex, lighter and cheaper than the current power units, the FIA statement said. Additionally, the plan is to marry the V8 power unit to a chassis which will also be lighter, more agile and placing greater emphasis on driver skill and close racing.

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The next step will be to present a definitive 2030 Regulatory Framework to the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting in Shanghai next month. This agreement marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of Formula 1, said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. From the outset, I have been clear in my ambition to deliver a sport that is more competitive and more exciting for our fans, while remaining at the forefront of innovation and sustainability, he said.

The return of V8 engines represents an opportunity to reconnect with the DNA of this Championship, bringing back the sound, emotion and pure racing that is loved worldwide, Ben Sulayem added. Our vision is clear: lighter, simpler and more affordable cars that put driver skill at the heart of the competition, he stated. I want to thank all involved for their collaboration, Ben Sulayem said.

This is an important step forward, and demonstrates what we can achieve when we work together to deliver the best possible future for our sport. The FIA's announcement brings an end to months of debate over the direction of Formula One's next generation of engines, with the current hybrid units having faced criticism for their complexity, weight and cost.

Stakeholders Support New Engine Proposal

The unanimous support from all stakeholders, including the 11 teams and six engine manufacturers, signals a rare moment of alignment across the paddock on a major technical regulation change. Under the agreed proposal, the new power units will pair a 2.1-litre V8 turbo engine with a hybrid system that uses less electric power than the current units, addressing concerns that the electric component had become too dominant.

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The use of sustainable fuels is also central to the plan, aligning the sport with broader environmental goals while preserving the traditional sound and character of Formula One racing. The definitive 2030 Regulatory Framework will be presented to the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Shanghai next month, where further details on the technical specifications are expected to be confirmed.

Friday's agreement represents a significant shift in strategy for Formula One, moving away from the heavily electrified power units introduced in recent years toward a simpler, lighter and more cost-effective formula. The return of V8 engines has been welcomed as a way to reconnect the sport with its heritage, bringing back the sound and emotion that many fans have felt was missing from the current turbo-hybrid era.

Teams Prepare for 2030 Transition

With the framework set to be finalized next month, teams and manufacturers can now begin planning their future powertrain programs with greater certainty. The FIA and FOM will continue to work together with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition to the new regulations by 2030, aiming to deliver closer racing and put greater emphasis on driver skill.