Red Level 10 fire warning for four Northern Cape areas on Monday

A Red Level 10 fire warning is in effect for Groblershoop, Prieska, Augrabies Falls and Twee Rivieren, where the Fire Danger Index exceeds 75. Extremely high fire danger also affects parts of the Western Cape, with temperatures up to 40°C expected in some areas.

A Red Level 10 warning has been issued for four areas in the Northern Cape, where the Fire Danger Index (FDI) has exceeded 75. The warning covers Groblershoop, Prieska, Augrabies Falls and Twee Rivieren.

Red Level 10 Fire Warning Issued

It is valid from 08:00 until 19:59 on Monday, 9 November. At this level, a small fire can quickly become a major threat. Dry vegetation, strong winds and high temperatures can create conditions that allow flames to spread rapidly. Firefighters may have little time to contain a blaze.

Also read Monday’s weather: Heatwave grips Western Cape, Northern Cape, rain in the east

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has urged authorities to withdraw field personnel and equipment from dangerous areas. It also said aircraft should be ready to respond if a fire breaks out. The warning is particularly important for farming communities, where veld fires can destroy grazing land, threaten livestock and damage infrastructure. An index above 75 indicates extremely dangerous fire behaviour.

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Under these conditions, fires can spread rapidly and become difficult to control. Residents and farmers should avoid activities that could start fires, including burning rubbish, veld burning and using equipment that produces sparks. People should also avoid discarding cigarette ends in dry vegetation. They should report smoke or unattended fires to emergency services immediately.

SAWS Urges Caution On Dry Vegetation

Extremely high fire danger is not limited to the four Northern Cape areas. SAWS has also highlighted extremely high fire danger in parts of the Western Cape. These include the West Coast and Cape Winelands districts, as well as Laingsburg and Swellendam. Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over the Kamiesberg municipality in the Northern Cape and the central Northern Cape.

Residents in these areas are urged to exercise caution as conditions could increase the risk of veld fires. Very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in parts of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape and the Western Cape interior. Maximum temperatures of between 36°C and 40°C are forecast. Extremely high fire danger and temperatures of up to 40°C are forecast in parts of South Africa, while KwaZulu-Natal can expect cooler weather and isolated rain.

Western Cape And Northern Cape Warn

Partly cloudy and cool conditions are expected in some regions. The UVB sunburn index will be high. Morning fog patches are expected along the escarpment. Otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

It will be warm in the extreme east. Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather is forecast, with isolated showers and thundershowers in most areas, except the extreme south-central parts. Cloudy and warm to hot conditions are expected, becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather is forecast, with morning fog patches in the east, where conditions will be cool.

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Weather Forecast Details Per Province

The south will remain fine. Partly cloudy conditions are expected in the extreme north-east, while the rest of the province will be fine and warm to hot. Very hot conditions are forecast in the north. Along the coast, fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly winds are expected.

Fine and warm to hot conditions are forecast, although parts of the interior will experience very hot to extremely hot temperatures. Fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly winds are expected along the south coast, while moderate southerly winds will occur elsewhere. The UVB sunburn index will be extreme, and residents are advised to take precautions against prolonged sun exposure. Fine and warm conditions are expected, with moderate to fresh easterly winds along the coast.

Fine and warm weather is forecast, with fresh to strong north-easterly winds along the coast. Morning fog patches are expected over the interior. Otherwise, conditions will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and rain across most areas, except the extreme south-west. Moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly winds are expected along the coast.

These will become north-easterly from the south during the morning, spreading northwards from late morning. Winds are expected to become strong from the south by the evening. The warning highlights the need for communities, farmers and firefighting services to remain prepared as the country moves further into the summer fire season.