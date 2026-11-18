South Africa faces severe heat and humidity warnings for coastal regions while isolated thunderstorms threaten inland areas. Concurrently, rugby coach Rassie Erasmus receives a six-match ban and a major voter survey reveals shifting political landscapes and public sentiment on official integrity.

South Africa is currently bracing for a significant shift in weather patterns as meteorological services issue urgent warnings regarding high temperatures and humidity across multiple provinces.

The Eastern Cape and the KwaZulu-Natal coast are expected to experience particularly harsh conditions characterized by extreme heat and high humidity. These elements combine to create an uncomfortable environment that poses health risks, especially for vulnerable populations who may struggle to cope with the thermal stress. Authorities advise residents in these coastal areas to remain hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours.

Also read SA Weather Service Warns of Severe Storms and Extreme Heat for 18 November 2026

Western Cape Eastern Cape Heat Warnings

Meanwhile, the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape along with the central and western interior of the Eastern Cape are slated for very hot to extremely hot conditions. These inland areas will face intense solar radiation that will likely exacerbate existing dry spells in some regions.

In addition to the high temperatures, isolated showers and thundershowers are anticipated in several provinces, bringing a temporary respite from the heat but also introducing the risk of lightning and strong gusts. The Lowveld region is expected to see morning fog patches along the escarpment, followed by partly cloudy and warm conditions that will turn hot as the day progresses.

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The northern provinces will experience fine and hot to very hot weather, transitioning to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers. The extreme north-east will remain largely unaffected by rain, enjoying clear skies throughout the period. In the extreme east, morning fog is also expected, with the rest of the day bringing fine weather that heats up significantly before becoming partly cloudy later on.

South African Provinces Weather Forecast

The north and north-west regions will see isolated showers and thundershowers, while the west and south-west coast will remain cool with morning fog patches. The south coast will experience light and variable winds initially, shifting to moderate to fresh south-westerly winds that may reach strong levels.

The south of the country will see morning fog south of the escarpment, with the rest of the day being fine and hot, becoming cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the north and west from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, changing to south-westerly from the evening. The interior will see morning fog with fine weather that warms up, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Springboks Coach Rassie Erasmus Ban

Winds will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, reaching fresh levels from late morning. Beyond the meteorological updates, significant developments are occurring in South African sports and politics. Rassie Erasmus, the head coach of the South African national rugby team, known as the Springboks, has been banned again. The coaching staff member has been sidelined for a period of six matches following an outburst directed at French officials.

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This suspension marks another chapter in the ongoing tensions surrounding rugby administration and conduct. On the political front, News24 has conducted a comprehensive survey of 5,001 registered voters to determine current leadership standings and voter priorities. The survey aims to reveal which issues South Africans want fixed and which coalitions they might support in upcoming elections. The data provides a snapshot of the political landscape, highlighting the concerns and aspirations of the electorate.

Additionally, News24 continues to offer its subscribers a free audiobook each month. This month's selection is Roelf Meyer: A Political Memoir, authored by Anneliese Burgess and Roelf Meyer. The memoir offers insights into the political journey of one of South Africa's key historical figures. In a separate matter regarding public discourse, recent polling indicates that 11 percent of respondents, representing 276 votes, believe that publicly questioning officials' integrity crosses a line, regardless of the frustration felt by citizens.

This statistic, collected on November 17, underscores the complex debate surrounding accountability and respect for authority in South African society.