Police investigate a deadly mass shooting in Atteridgeville that killed nine people, linking one victim to the recent Saulsville Hostel massacre and citing territorial disputes and extortion as likely motives.

Forensic police are currently processing a grim scene in the Atteridgeville informal settlement of Pretoria, where nine people were found shot dead in a four-room shack.

Investigations indicate that one of the deceased was a person of interest in two previous major mass shootings in the Gauteng province, including the December 2025 Saulsville Hostel attack that claimed 12 lives. Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni stated that the recent incident is closely linked to the December 6 attack at the Saulsville Hostel, where 12 people died and 13 others were wounded.

Also read Atteridgeville Shooter Linked to Deadly Saulsville Hostel Massacre

Massacre Linked To Recent Mass Shootings

He also confirmed connections to a January 2026 shooting in Atteridgeville that killed five people, though police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili could only verify the link to the Saulsville case. The bodies of the nine victims were discovered on Monday morning by a schoolboy who had gone to the shack to request tuck-shop money from a resident.

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Upon arriving, the boy realized he was at a serious crime scene and immediately alerted neighbors, leading to the police being called to the location. Mthombeni explained that the victims had attended a braai at the shack earlier on Sunday night before the shooting took place, though residents reported hearing no gunshots due to heavy rain and thunder.

According to the incident report, investigators found bodies scattered across the four rooms of the shack, with significant amounts of blood and spent cartridges found outside. In the first room, a man was found lying on his side covered in blood, while the second room, used as a lounge, held four people lying on top of each other alongside a woman.

Territorial Disputes May Motive Massacre

A man was found in the corner of the third room, and the bodies of two women were discovered on the floor of the fourth room. Police have not ruled out territorial disputes and extortion involving spaza shops as possible motives for the latest massacre, following a reported fallout between rival groups. A source told Sowetan that one group allegedly extorted protection fees from residents and shop owners in the Atteridgeville informal settlement.

As police processed the scene, distressed relatives arrived hoping to find loved ones among the dead, but were turned away until identification could occur on Tuesday at a government mortuary. Bertha Phiri, who attended the braai because she was close to the boys living there, feared that her 17-year-old cousin Amogelang was among the deceased. Security strategist Andy Mashile suggested the attack points to organized crime attempting to send a message to rival groups operating in the area.

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Organised Crime Undermining Rule Of Law

He noted that organized crime continues to undermine the rule of law and that the other eight victims may have been killed to eliminate potential witnesses. This tragedy is part of a disturbing pattern of violence in Gauteng, with four mass shootings this year alone claiming 41 lives across various locations.

Previous incidents included the January Atteridgeville shooting, a March attack in Klipspruit West near Eldorado Park, a June shooting in Cleveland, an August killing in Newclare, and a September tavern storming in Carletonville. Mashile emphasized that combating such mass shootings requires stronger partnerships between communities and police to gather intelligence and identify informants.